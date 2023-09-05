SEKO Logistics (SEKO), the leader in end-to-end global logistics, today announced the appointment of Maxime Bessiere as the new Chief Commercial Officer, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), effective immediately. Bessiere will be stepping into the role as long-time leader and one of four founders of SEKO's UK division, David Emerson steps down effective December 31.

As Chief Commercial Officer, EMEA, Bessiere will be responsible for driving sales growth, vertical market development, account management, solution design, implementation, corporate marketing communications, strategic tender pricing, sustainability and commercial operations in the EMEA region including the UK and Ireland. He joins SEKO after nearly five years at Kerry Logistics EMEA, where he served a dual role as commercial director of EMEA and cluster managing director of Sweden, Poland, Belgium, Czech Republic and South Africa. Prior to Kerry Logistics, Bessiere spent 11 years at GEODIS in the Asia-Pacific region in a series of positions, his last being as sales and marketing director for China and Hong Kong.

"The global leadership team is thrilled to welcome such a highly recognized leader like Maxime, who brings extensive leadership experience in traditional freight forwarding, contract logistics and ecommerce in EMEA to our team," said Simon Pinto, President, EMEA. James Gagne, SEKO's President CEO adds, "We are sincerely grateful to David as SEKO would not be where we are today without him. SEKO is excited to see where he embarks on his next journey."

Under Emerson's commercial leadership, SEKO expanded beyond its US borders for the first time into the UK in 2003. He and other members of the SEKO leadership team then helped to take the company global over the past 20 years, expanding into Europe, Asia and across the Americas. With his expertise in ecommerce, he helped establish SEKO as one of the first companies to enter the market in 2011. In 2022, SEKO launched a dedicated Ecommerce business unit.

"I'm extremely proud of all SEKO has accomplished in the last 20 years and have the utmost confidence in Maxime," said Emerson. "His knowledge of ecommerce as well as traditional freight forwarding will be a significant asset to SEKO, and I wish him all the best. I'll always be an advocate for SEKO."

The EMEA region continues to see robust growth along with recent facility expansions in Paris, Rotterdam, Lyon and across the United Kingdom. Opening in the next two months, the new warehouse in Lyon supports the growth of our customers with new storage facilities, as well as our global customers by enhancing our fulfillment and ecommerce solutions.

"It's a privilege to be SEKO's new CCO, EMEA. I've been able to witness SEKO's strength in the logistics industry, thanks to David, James and others, as global ecommerce demand has continued to increase," said Bessiere. "I'm looking forward to being part of this team of experts, guiding the overall strategy and sales in EMEA to ensure our clients have the best logistics partner."

Bessiere is based in SEKO's EMEA headquarters in Paris.

About SEKO Logistics

Built on nearly 50 years of logistics expertise, SEKO Logistics is the no-nonsense global end-to-end logistics partner from shipper to consumer. SEKO delivers client-first service, expert reliability and tech-driven shipping solutions that turn customers' supply chains into a competitive advantage. With over 150 offices in more than 60 countries, SEKO helps you move at the speed of global commerce. Learn more at www.sekologistics.com.

