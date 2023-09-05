ResourceWise Acquires Texas-based Chemical Intelligence

ResourceWise Extends its Coverage of the Chemical Industry by Purchasing Glycols, Solvents and Methanol Reporting Company

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ResourceWise, a provider of commodity price data, analytics and strategic consulting to forest products, renewable fuels and feedstocks, and chemical industries, has acquired Texas-based Chemical Intelligence. Chemical Intelligence is a provider of data, insights, and strategic consulting to the chemical industry, focusing specifically on glycols and derivatives, solvents, antifreeze, and methanol.

Chemical Intelligence will join ResourceWise's Chemical Intelligence group, which also includes Tecnon OrbiChem, a company that focuses on chemical intermediates. Both companies will now be known as ResourceWise - Chemical Intelligence. George West, Chemical Intelligence's founder, will join the ResourceWise team as Director of the Chemical Intelligence group. Ashley Rock will continue in her role as a senior analyst. Both will focus on reporting the same high-quality data, analytics, and insights that Chemical Intelligence provided to the market before the acquisition.

"The addition of Chemical Intelligence to the ResourceWise portfolio supports our long-term objective to be the leading source of data for the chemical industry," said Peter J. Stewart, ResourceWise's CEO. We are confident our existing customers and new ones will benefit from the enhanced capabilities Chemical Intelligence brings us. With both Tecnon OrbiChem and Chemical Intelligence and their decades of experience in chemicals, we are well-positioned to expand our strategic consulting model to these new chemical families as well."

"We are excited to join forces with ResourceWise, a market leader that shares Chemical Intelligence's vision of delivering high quality products, customer service, and strategic consulting in our industry," said Chemical Intelligence founder, George West. "With ResourceWise's product development, sales, and marketing teams behind us, we can better serve the industry. One of our first goals is to deliver an online business analytics platform that provides the same high-quality data and insights that we have been supplying to markets since 1998."

Chemical Intelligence currently produces three chemical analytics reports:

The Glycols and Derivatives Report details a wide range of ethylene glycol (MEG), diethylene glycol (DEG), triethylene glycol (TEG), propylene glycol (MPG) and antifreeze prices. Market commentary covers spot and contract activity in the U.S. and Canada as well as Asia and Europe.

The Methanol Report tracks both large and small volume methanol trade in both the United States and Canada.

The Solvents Report covers a wide variety of products including acetone, mineral spirits, IPA, MEK, MIBK and aromatics including toluene and mixed xylenes (MX) with a focus on regional markets and a wide variety of price quotes.

Terms of the acquisition, effective August 30, 2023, were not disclosed.

