INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Massachusetts Institute of Technology and U.S. Department of Energy Among Speakers Discussing Sustainability and Supply Chains at The Battery Show

NOVI, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / The Battery Show reveals its keynote speakers and leaders' roundtable sessions discussing the latest developments and opportunities in battery innovation. The annual event will showcase over 200 speakers and 72 hours of education, connecting the industry for three days of conference learnings and product applications accelerating the battery and EV industries.

Day one of the show will present two keynote sessions. David Howell will demonstrate how the U.S. Department of Energy is supporting advanced battery innovation through manufacturing and supply chain management. Following Howell's session, Donald R. Sadoway of MIT will discuss how electrochemical pathways are helping decarbonize emissions in the chemical industry, to better create profitable sustainability.

With the growing prevalence of Artificial Intelligence in the industry, Dr Richard Ahlfeld, CEO, Monolith AI, will speak on how AI is used to solve the intractable physics of batteries and major challenges faced by EV manufacturers on day three of the show.

"Battery health is the key topic when discussing the future of advanced battery performance," says Shamara Ray, Group Event Director, The Battery Show. "It is important to have discussions around how artificial intelligence and supply chains will affect the industry and our understanding of these intricate systems. Each keynote presentation brings a unique perspective to the application and manufacturing of these technologies."

Keynote Leaders' Roundtable Discussions will take place subsequent to each day's keynote presentation to discuss questions from industry leaders surrounding the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), overcoming hurdles in advanced battery recycling and building charging infrastructure fast enough to meet growing demands.

In 2023, over 2.3 million electric cars were sold in the first quarter, about 25% more than in the same period last year. As the number of electric and hybrid vehicles on the road continues to grow, the demand for charging infrastructure and battery management systems also continues to excel. The Battery Show will bring together attendees from all corners of the industry to address these topics in Novi, MI September 12-14.

The full speaker schedule for the event can be found on the education homepage.

To register for the Battery Show and/or the Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, visit www.thebatteryshow.com.

