Clarity Clinic Adds TMS to Suite of Mental Health Services

Revolutionizing Mental Health Care: Clarity Clinic Now Offering Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Clarity Clinic has added non-invasive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation to its practice as another therapeutic option for those struggling with treatment-resistant depression, and is now accepting new patients at its Loop and Arlington Heights locations.









Major Depressive Disorder is a significant mental health condition in the US, one that has been exacerbated by the challenges of an ongoing pandemic. Clarity Clinic offers multiple treatment options for those struggling, including counseling and behavioral therapy as well as medication management. In some cases, however, anti-depressant pharmacological therapies are not effective. For those patients, TMS may be an effective option.

TMS, or Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, is sometimes confused with Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), which is quite different. TMS is a non-invasive therapy that uses electromagnetic pulses to induce electrical activity in those parts of the brain that are underactive in depressed patients. The magnetic coils are placed against the patient's head during a session. The treatment has been shown effective in 49% of patients who have failed at least two prior medication courses. Additionally, it demonstrated a remission rate of 32% (Rush, et al., 2006). These statistics are markedly improved over additional medication courses.

TMS therapy has been cleared by the FDA since 2008. Side effects may include a mild, transient headache that abates over the course of the treatment. Patients can return to their normal activities immediately following a session. Insurance usually covers the treatment for those who qualify.

Clarity Clinic's CEO, Pavan Prasad, MD, said, "We are pleased to add TMS as another option for our patients with depression. This technology has the potential to bring relief to those who have not found it in other therapies."

Individuals seeking TMS treatment or looking for more information about Clarity Clinic's comprehensive mental health services can visit claritychi.com/TMS or contact (872) 277-8882 to schedule a consultation.

Contact Information

Ruby Maskey

Digital Marketing Manager, Clarity Clinic

media@claritychi.com

SOURCE: Clarity Clinic

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/776361/clarity-clinic-adds-tms-to-suite-of-mental-health-services