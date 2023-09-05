Productive Edge Unveils Care Advisor: An AI-Powered Productivity Enhancement Tool for Healthcare Administration

Care Advisor offers a suite of Generative AI models tailored to critical healthcare workflows. These advanced generative models leverage Google Cloud's Vertex AI and Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service to streamline processes and enhance operations.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Productive Edge, a leading healthcare-focused digital transformation consultancy, has announced the launch of Care AdvisorTM, an AI-powered productivity enhancement tool that integrates Generative AI with existing commercial software and custom solutions within the healthcare industry.





Productive Edge Care Advisor works alongside popular healthcare platforms and systems, assisting clinicians and administrators in daily tasks, such as the manual clinical review of Prior Authorizations submitted to health insurance companies by providers. It provides real-time intelligent assistance, enabling a new level of efficiency and precision to enhance creativity, productivity, and care coordination.

Care Advisor's Generative AI Models

Care Advisor offers a suite of Generative AI models tailored to critical healthcare workflows, leveraging advanced technologies like Google Cloud's Vertex AI and Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service. The models are designed to streamline processes and enhance operations in areas including:

Prior Authorization Clinical Review : Care Advisor's Generative AI models power an automated chatbot that quickly addresses clinicians' questions about insurance coverage for specific medical procedures or treatments. By analyzing the complex rules and regulations of various insurance plans, the system provides accurate and timely information on prior authorizations. This not only reduces the time needed for manual reviews but also minimizes errors, appeals, and associated costs. The result is a more efficient prior authorization process that enhances the collaboration between providers and payers, ultimately benefiting patient care.

: Care Advisor's Generative AI models power an automated chatbot that quickly addresses clinicians' questions about insurance coverage for specific medical procedures or treatments. By analyzing the complex rules and regulations of various insurance plans, the system provides accurate and timely information on prior authorizations. This not only reduces the time needed for manual reviews but also minimizes errors, appeals, and associated costs. The result is a more efficient prior authorization process that enhances the collaboration between providers and payers, ultimately benefiting patient care. Medical Coding & Explanation of Benefits : Care Advisor's AI models maximize accuracy in medical coding by utilizing advanced algorithms that understand the nuances of medical terminology and billing codes. Simultaneously, the system simplifies the communication of explanation of benefits statements for patients, translating complex billing details into clear and comprehensible language. This dual approach ensures that billing is precise and transparent, reducing the likelihood of errors and disputes. Patients benefit from a clearer understanding of their financial responsibilities, while providers and payers enjoy streamlined billing processes.

: Care Advisor's AI models maximize accuracy in medical coding by utilizing advanced algorithms that understand the nuances of medical terminology and billing codes. Simultaneously, the system simplifies the communication of explanation of benefits statements for patients, translating complex billing details into clear and comprehensible language. This dual approach ensures that billing is precise and transparent, reducing the likelihood of errors and disputes. Patients benefit from a clearer understanding of their financial responsibilities, while providers and payers enjoy streamlined billing processes. Referral Management : Care Advisor optimizes the referral process by intelligently matching patients with the right specialists based on their medical needs, insurance coverage, and geographical location. The system coordinates all aspects of the referral, from identifying the appropriate specialist to scheduling appointments and sharing relevant medical records. This seamless process keeps all stakeholders, including referring physicians, specialists, and patients, coordinated and informed. The result is a more effective referral system that enhances patient satisfaction, reduces wait times, and ensures continuity of care.

: Care Advisor optimizes the referral process by intelligently matching patients with the right specialists based on their medical needs, insurance coverage, and geographical location. The system coordinates all aspects of the referral, from identifying the appropriate specialist to scheduling appointments and sharing relevant medical records. This seamless process keeps all stakeholders, including referring physicians, specialists, and patients, coordinated and informed. The result is a more effective referral system that enhances patient satisfaction, reduces wait times, and ensures continuity of care. Care Plan Creation & Management: Our Generative AI model revolutionizes case management in healthcare by automating tailored consent letters and enrollment materials, thereby serving culturally diverse populations effectively. Additionally, it streamlines workflow with real-time chatbot support and data-driven summaries, enabling case managers to focus on impactful member engagement and decision-making. This technology stands to improve efficiency and personalize care dramatically.

Raheel Retiwalla, Chief Strategy Officer of Productive Edge, commented on the launch, stating, "Care Advisor represents a transformative leap in healthcare administration. By leveraging Generative AI, we're not just streamlining processes; we're revolutionizing how providers and payers interact with patients. This technology has the potential to unlock $265 billion in annual savings, simplifying complex administrative burdens and enhancing patient experiences. At Productive Edge, we're committed to driving this innovation, laying the foundation for improved healthcare outcomes and cost savings."

For more information about Care Advisor and how it can revolutionize healthcare administration, visit Productive Edge's Care Advisor page to watch a video or request a demo.

Contact Information:

Mike Moore

VP, Partners and Alliances

mmoore@productiveedge.com

(312) 561-9184

