Webster Bank Celebrates Its 2023 Intern Class

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Help us congratulate our 2023 Intern Class! Webster Bank hosted 25 students from 23 universities supporting 21 departments across Webster offices and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, N.A. Their 10-week internship included orientation, teambuilding, Learning Wednesdays, and volunteering at three organizations - Junior Achievement of New York, Wellmore Behavioral Health and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. We thank them for an incredible summer and wish them continued success as they embark on their academic journey!

Webster Bank's Internship Program allows students to work

side by side with professional bankers, getting hands-on experience, broad exposure to its business and to discover the rewards of a career in banking.

Learn more about internship opportunities at Webster Bank.

