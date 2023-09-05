GainClients, Inc. Just Keeps on Growing

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / GainClients, Inc. (OTC PINK:GCLT) ("GainClients" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has added two more clients, bringing their total client list to a whopping eighty three current customers using their Earnest Money Solution to collect digital deposits.

"We are so excited that our solution has to really started to catch on with our customer base. We have had multiple "repeat customers" come back and add more accounts to their platforms. This has been a real validation that our solution not only works well, but it brings efficiencies to our clients thereby reducing the demand on resources, so that they can focus on growing their own businesses. This over course helps our business grow as well." said Ed Laine, the Company's CEO.

These latest client acquisitions, combined with the Company's latest connection to Texas Security Bank (which brought with it, a connection the FiServ Platform) only prove Mr. Laine's point further.

"We have had a lot of people ask us what the benefit of connecting to FiServ is, and you see it is straight forward. FiServ is a mobile banking platform on which many Banks, Credit Unions and other Financial Institutions operate on. As a result, the Banks that use that system will see their integration costs go down because we have already connected to FiServ. We saw the same benefit when we connected to Jack Henry's solution for one of our other clients earlier this year. Startup costs can be a headwind for a smaller company, so anything we can do to make it less expensive and easier to adopt. We are going to do. Our goal is to hit 100 customers by the end of the year." Continued Laine.

GainClients delivers a solution to Title and Escrow Companies to make the collection of earnest money deposits seamless and easy for their client base. The GainClients Remote Deposit Capture Solution ("RDC") is now fully operational with 14 different banks, including Fifth Third Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, First Interstate Bank, American Bank, American National Bank, Plains Capital Bank, NewFirst Bank, Allegiance Bank, Simmons Bank, Huntington Bank, Umpqua Bank, First Financial Bank, and Independent Bank. They have 83 Client Sites up and running.

Since going public in 2001, GainClients has been a preferred provider of Tech Solutions to the Real Estate Industry. With the Pandemic and the importance of Social Distancing, the Company's "Contactless Earnest Money Capture Tool" was the perfect fit for the time. Since all real estate transactions are initiated by an Agreement and an immediate deposit, made by the buyer of the property, to demonstrate "good faith." This deposit, in most states, is called an "earnest money deposit." GainClients' RDC Tool allows this deposit to occur digitally, saving Title and Escrow Companies thousands of dollars in courier fees and their employees' time.

For the real estate agent, the RDC service will eliminate the time spent picking up checks from their buyer clients. For title companies, it will reduce the millions spent on manual courier services and overnight shipping costs. In addition, the system will expedite the escrow opening process, as well as solving their disbursement and/or refunds avoiding becoming Dormant Funds. It's also a beneficial service from title companies to their REALTOR® partners that will strengthen existing relationships and forge new ones.

About GainClients, Inc.

GainClients products, the Remote Deposit Capture Tool or RDC, the GCard, and the Daily Opportunity Service, consist of custom formatted data and marketing services created for the real estate industry including real estate agents and brokers, lender brokerages, title/escrow and insurance companies and individual real estate, mortgage, and title and escrow professionals. Learn more at: http://www.thegainclientsway.com/.

GainClients

Ed Laine, at info@gainclients.com or at +1.206.229.5515;

Corporate Office: 6245 E Broadway Blvd., Suite 400, Tucson, AZ 85711

