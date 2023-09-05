Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Projekt als M&A-Ziel Nummer 1!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 157484 | ISIN: US20030N1019 | Ticker-Symbol: CTP2
Tradegate
05.09.23
16:34 Uhr
42,150 Euro
+0,050
+0,12 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,20042,26017:05
42,20042,26017:05
ACCESSWIRE
05.09.2023 | 16:38
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Comcast Corporation: Comcast NBCUniversal Named One of the Top Companies on PEOPLE's Annual '100 Companies That Care' List

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / We're honored Comcast NBCUniversal ranked 12th on PEOPLE Magazine's 100 Companies that Care list for 2023. Partnering with Great Place to Work, this annual list published today highlights U.S. companies that demonstrate outstanding respect, care, and concern for their employees, communities, and the environment. Comcast was recognized on the list for the fifth time for our ongoing commitment to create real and lasting impact in the communities we live and work in.

At Comcast, we've been dedicated to using our platforms, people, and reach to ensure that everyone has the resources and opportunities they need to participate and succeed in today's digital economy. Project UP is our comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of Unlimited Possibilities with a $1 billion commitment to reach tens of millions of people. It encompasses programs, like Internet Essentials and Lift Zones, and community partnerships across Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility, and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers, and creators.

Aligned to Project Up is Team UP, our volunteerism and employee engagement program. This always-on initiative brings our teams together and provides opportunities for everyone to get more involved with our communities.

We've also set a goal to be carbon neutral by 2035 in Scope 1 and 2 emissions across our global operations, and we're proud to share that we've eliminated 960,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions since 2019. Our teams have been working diligently to invest in renewable electricity, increase network efficiency and resiliency, design sustainable products and packaging, and showcase the possibilities of a sustainable future through storytelling and production. We have the roadmap to carbon neutral, and we're letting it guide us to a better, more sustainable future.

Comcast has been long committed to creating a work environment where everyone is supported. We're constantly evaluating and expanding our benefits, career tools, development opportunities, and workplace policies to ensure they reflect and represent all of our employees' needs.

For more information, please see our 2023 Impact Report. Jobseekers can explore opportunities at Comcast Careers, NBCUniversal Careers, and through Comcast NBCUniversal's LinkedIn page.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Comcast Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Comcast Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/comcast-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Comcast Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/780456/comcast-nbcuniversal-named-one-of-the-top-companies-on-peoples-annual-100-companies-that-care-list

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.