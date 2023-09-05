Comcast Corporation: Comcast NBCUniversal Named One of the Top Companies on PEOPLE's Annual '100 Companies That Care' List

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / We're honored Comcast NBCUniversal ranked 12th on PEOPLE Magazine's 100 Companies that Care list for 2023. Partnering with Great Place to Work, this annual list published today highlights U.S. companies that demonstrate outstanding respect, care, and concern for their employees, communities, and the environment. Comcast was recognized on the list for the fifth time for our ongoing commitment to create real and lasting impact in the communities we live and work in.

At Comcast, we've been dedicated to using our platforms, people, and reach to ensure that everyone has the resources and opportunities they need to participate and succeed in today's digital economy. Project UP is our comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of Unlimited Possibilities with a $1 billion commitment to reach tens of millions of people. It encompasses programs, like Internet Essentials and Lift Zones, and community partnerships across Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility, and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers, and creators.

Aligned to Project Up is Team UP, our volunteerism and employee engagement program. This always-on initiative brings our teams together and provides opportunities for everyone to get more involved with our communities.

We've also set a goal to be carbon neutral by 2035 in Scope 1 and 2 emissions across our global operations, and we're proud to share that we've eliminated 960,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions since 2019. Our teams have been working diligently to invest in renewable electricity, increase network efficiency and resiliency, design sustainable products and packaging, and showcase the possibilities of a sustainable future through storytelling and production. We have the roadmap to carbon neutral, and we're letting it guide us to a better, more sustainable future.

Comcast has been long committed to creating a work environment where everyone is supported. We're constantly evaluating and expanding our benefits, career tools, development opportunities, and workplace policies to ensure they reflect and represent all of our employees' needs.

For more information, please see our 2023 Impact Report. Jobseekers can explore opportunities at Comcast Careers, NBCUniversal Careers, and through Comcast NBCUniversal's LinkedIn page.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Comcast Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Comcast Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/comcast-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Comcast Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780456/comcast-nbcuniversal-named-one-of-the-top-companies-on-peoples-annual-100-companies-that-care-list