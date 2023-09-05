Anzeige
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83
Frankfurt
05.09.23
08:58 Uhr
4,225 Euro
-0,070
-1,63 %
Dow Jones News
05.09.2023 | 16:46
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 
05-Sep-2023 / 15:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 
 
 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 
 
       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name                      John Hennessy 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                               Chairman 
a)      Position/status 
 
                               Initial Notification 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                               Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
                               635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                               Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
                               IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification code 
 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction            1. Purchase of shares. 
 
 
                               Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)             EUR4.35     30000

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume 30000

- Price EUR130,500 1. 2023-09-01. 12.00pm UTC

e) Date of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

f) Place of the transaction

g) Additional Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  269417 
EQS News ID:  1719475 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1719475&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2023 10:15 ET (14:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
