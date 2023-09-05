Entrepreneurs and Professionals Network: EPN New York Fashion Week Unveils International NYFW Glitz and Glam Runway Show

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / EPN New York Fashion Week, a platform for upcoming innovative designers in the fashion industry, is thrilled to announce its upcoming NYFW Glitz and Glam Runway Extravaganza, showcasing international designers.

EPN Fashion Week shows attract top designers, industry professionals, celebrities, and fashion enthusiasts from around the world. The event reflects EPN's dedication to promoting emerging talent and fostering innovation within the realm of fashion.

EPN Fashion Week serves as a platform for both established and up-and-coming designers to present their latest collections through curated runway shows, presentations, and exhibitions. The event will showcase a diverse range of collections, from high-end couture to ready-to-wear fashion, and avant-garde designs, catering to a broad spectrum of tastes and preferences.

"We're known for our exclusive carefully selected lineup of designers," says CEO and show Producer, Magdaline Delany (Maggie). "We seek to ensure a blend of established luxury brands and fresh talents pushing the boundaries of creativity. We want to offer a unique opportunity for designers to gain exposure, connect with industry professionals, and secure valuable collaborations and partnerships."

Participating designers are featured in the EPN Spotlight Magazine , which is the company's digital publication featuring articles on a variety of topics, such as beauty and fashion. The magazine will also feature each participating designer and entertainer.

According to President and Co-Founder Magdaline M. Delany, each show's venue is carefully chosen for elegance and luxury. "EPN New York Fashion Week shows are characterized by a glamorous atmosphere, with a buzz of excitement permeating the air as attendees eagerly anticipate each show," she shares. "The runway presentations are meticulously choreographed, featuring stunning models strutting down the catwalk, showcasing the designers' artistic vision and attention to detail."

She adds that each show is accompanied by a curated list of music, plus immersive lighting, designed to enhance the overall ambiance and transport the audience into a world of fashion and style. "In addition to our runway shows, we also host a series of exclusive parties, networking events, and panel discussions," Ms. Delany explains. "These gatherings provide a platform for industry insiders, fashion journalists, influencers, and trendsetters to exchange ideas, discuss industry trends, and forge meaningful connections."

As EPN prepares to expand to London, the Delanys feel that the momentum they've built in New York serves as a testament to their vision and the global appeal of their brand. "Our dream was always to create an interconnected global community where fashion meets charity and entrepreneurship," Mr. Delany articulates. "We hope that the move into major fashion capitals will broaden our reach and help us continue to blend a tapestry of cultures, styles, and ideas."

With the upcoming collaboration on a London Fashion Week Show with This Is Icon and Malan Breton, EPN's goal is to bridge the fashion cultures of two major cities, and introduce a fusion of aesthetics, creativity, and innovation to the runway.

"I'm a strong believer that hard work pays off," says Ms. Delany. "Success is the result of determination, perseverance, and the willingness to change direction as necessary. Success is about the journey. Success is about how much you inspire others to reach their full potential."

About EPN

Entrepreneurs and Professionals Network (EPN) is a global community of entrepreneurs and professionals from diverse industries, with the goal of connecting, empowering, and inspiring entrepreneurship and leadership worldwide using social media. Headquartered in New York City, the company's activities include regular networking events at premier venues throughout the Tri-State area, marketing, personal and professional branding, software development, and publishing.

Website: www.epnfw.com

Event: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nyfw-glitz-and-glam-fashion-extravaganza-tickets-652114170037

Instagram: @epnfashionweek

Contact Karla Evers at press@epnofny.com

SOURCE: Entrepreneurs and Professionals Network

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780432/epn-new-york-fashion-week-unveils-international-nyfw-glitz-and-glam-runway-show