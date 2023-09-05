Hurd Construction Management Welcomes Gregory E. Murphy as Vice President

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Hurd Construction Management, a Florida-based, award-winning construction advisor and construction management firm, announced today that industry expert Gregory E. Murphy has been named Vice President. In this vital leadership role, Mr. Murphy will drive the company's national expansion through his strengths in communication, project management, and construction guidance.

Greg Murphy

"We are thrilled that Greg is now an integral member of the Hurd Construction leadership team," commented Hurd Construction Management's Founder and President, Brandon Hurd. "Greg brings extensive experience with national construction and development projects, leading from both an owner's and a designer's perspective. Greg adds incredible value to our customers, our team, and the Hurd brand. He is familiar with anticipating the challenges that will be encountered and creating necessary solutions to keep projects on track."

Mr. Murphy earned a Master of Architecture degree from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, and brings more than 16 years of experience in managing a diverse array of projects for Fortune 500 companies. For the last five years, Mr. Murphy worked in the cannabis industry as Vice President of Construction for both Cresco Labs and Columbia Care, two of the largest vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operators in the U.S. There he oversaw the construction of over 65 dispensaries and 16 production facilities. Prior to that, Gregory successfully managed both new construction and renovation projects for Group 1 Automotive in Houston and Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty in Chicago.

Mr. Murphy states, "I could not be happier about my decision to join Brandon Hurd and the Hurd Construction Management team. I have known Brandon since 2018, when I was a client of Hurd. It was through this relationship that I came to appreciate the level of professionalism, work ethic, and breadth of services that continue to distinguish Hurd Construction Management as a truly unique construction partner.

"My career history enables me to lead effective communications, which are essential to a successful project for everyone. As Brandon and I look toward Q4 and into 2024, it is our hope that our Florida clients continue to benefit from Hurd Construction Management's collective experiences and expertise in the development industry. We are humbled by the trust placed in us as we guide our customers on a journey to realize their brand's full potential."

About Hurd Construction Management:

Hurd Construction Management, a BHRS Company, is a Florida-based commercial construction advisor and complete project management firm specializing in outfitting and redevelopment of retail, restaurant, and other commercial environments where delivering a strong and consistent brand experience is paramount. As focused experts in brand-centric build-outs and renovations, Hurd understands success transcends construction and requires professional guidance related to FF&E, technology, and more. With proven capabilities, resources, and experience across Florida, Hurd's "true north" is helping customers avoid unnecessary risk and cost through a consistent focus on upfront planning and proactive coordination that reduces conflict and simplifies the construction and site activation process.

Contact Information

Jen Houser

jen@liquidcreativestudio.com

Related Images

Greg Murphy

SOURCE: Hurd Construction Management

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780473/hurd-construction-management-welcomes-gregory-e-murphy-as-vice-president