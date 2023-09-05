Broadcast Management Group, Inc.: Broadcast Management Group Producing the "World's Largest Tailgate" to Kick off the NFL Football Season

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / The Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs are teaming up with Broadcast Management Group (BMG) to produce the "World's Largest Tailgate" before the NFL Kickoff Game outside of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

This event will celebrate the start of the football season as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7, 2023. BMG has created a fast-paced 90-minute entertainment broadcast that will engage fans worldwide. It will include a musical performance by DJ-producer duo Two Friends. The show is hosted by YouTube stars the Merrell Twins. Special guests include Saturday Night Live's Heidi Gardner, internet personality Tabitha Swatosh, Donna Kelce, the mother of Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles' center Jason Kelce, and others.

The BMG team is providing a turnkey production, including the run of show, show promos, show open, bumpers, graphics design package, and all technical facilities for the main broadcast, along with the production of six live interactive remote tailgates. The remote locations include Munich, Germany; Mexico City; Austin, Texas; San Diego; Queens, New York; and Philadelphia. Executive Producer Driss Sekkat and show Director Todd Mason lead the BMG team. "BMG's extensive experience in live entertainment and sports programming makes this event the perfect project for us," said Todd Mason, Broadcast Management Group Chief Executive Officer. "We see the convergence of sports and entertainment as an effective way for teams to expand and build a global brand," said Mason.

BMG is also working with Little Cinema Digital, which has designed and built the NFL's first virtual stadium for the Chiefs, who are a leader in fan engagement. People worldwide can participate in the virtual event by visiting chiefslive.com to RSVP. Individuals attending the game in person at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will experience the same stage show live and in-person at the Ford Tailgate District that is being delivered around the globe. "Chiefs Kingdom is everywhere, so we wanted to create a global event to unite all of our fans in commemorating the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game," said Chiefs Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Lara Krug. "By partnering with BMG, we're elevating the stage show production and will export an incredible look at our tailgate culture and fan experience to people around the globe. We look forward to delivering a memorable virtual experience for football, music, and entertainment as we all come together to celebrate the start of the NFL season."

Broadcast Management Group?is a full-service global broadcast media company that provides managed services to networks, studios, agencies, and corporations founded in 2005.? The company also produces live large-scale news, sports, music, and entertainment broadcasts. BMG operates a proprietary cloud broadcast ecosystem (BMG Cloud Control), which is leveraged by its managed services clients and own live broadcast productions. ??BMG offers broadcast and event technology, including mobile units, staging, lighting, and sound equipment from its East Coast and West Coast hubs. The company has offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C. BMG produces over 2,500 live broadcasts annually, including professional and NCAA sports, concerts, news, and entertainment events.?

Contact:

Suzanne Kennedy

Director of Media Relations

skennedy@broadcastmgmt.com

SOURCE: Broadcast Management Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780074/broadcast-management-group-producing-the-worlds-largest-tailgate-to-kick-off-the-nfl-football-season