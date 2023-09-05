Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Projekt als M&A-Ziel Nummer 1!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.09.2023 | 17:24
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Parkdean Resorts reports September staycation boom figures

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The British holiday season is getting longer, according to data from the UK's leading holiday park operator. Bookings for September and October at Parkdean Resorts' 66 holiday parks are 44% higher than pre-COVID levels, with one park in Cornwall at 95% capacity this month.

Parkdean Resorts' Fallbarrow holiday park, on the banks of Lake Windermere in the Lake District (PRNewsfoto/Parkdean Resorts)

With holiday parks consistently full during summer holidays, more people are booking their getaways later, capitalising on lower prices and hoping for an Indian Summer - and with temperatures hitting 30C this week, Parkdean anticipates a surge of last-minute bookings.

For the first three weeks of September, several parks have only a few spaces left. Looe Bay in Cornwall is at 95% capacity, while Manor Park and California Cliffs in Norfolk, and Sea Acres and Lizard Point in Cornwall have all seen massive demand.

Parkdean Resorts' eight Cornwall parks are at 90% capacity for the first three weeks of September, while parks in Devon and Dorset (89%), and South & West Wales and the Lake District (86%) are also close to capacity. In the North-East, Whitley Bay is at 90% occupancy, with bookings up by 30% in the last week.

Looking week-by-week, bookings throughout September and October are up at least 32% compared with 2019 bookings. Compared with 2019, the week of 23rd September is +72%, the week of 30th September is +61%, and October half-term is +42%.

Xavier Vallee, Chief Customer Officer, Parkdean Resorts, said: "People fell back in love with the Great British holiday during COVID, and this September, couples, empty-nesters and young families will be flocking to our parks in record numbers. After a summer of international travel chaos, domestic tourism remains a popular and trusted option for Brits looking for a fun, value-for-money and hassle-free holiday."

Parkdean Resorts research found almost half the population are taking more domestic holidays than in previous years, with an estimated 14.2m more Brits visiting UK destinations this year - a welcome boost to local economies in tourist hotspots.

Top 10 parks by % capacity booked (2nd September - 23rd September)

  1. Looe Bay, Cornwall
  2. Manor Park, Norfolk
  3. California Cliffs, Norfolk
  4. Sea Acres, Cornwall
  5. Lizard Point, Cornwall
  6. Nairn Lochloy, Scotland
  7. Torquay, Devon
  8. Pendine Sands, Wales
  9. Ruda, Devon
  10. Whitley Bay, Northumberland

Top 5 regions by % capacity booked (2nd September - 23rd September)

  1. Cornwall
  2. Devon
  3. Dorset
  4. South & West Wales
  5. Lake District

Media Contact: Ed Whitehead; 07877121860; parkdeanresorts@fsc.uk.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2201502/Fallbarrow_holiday_park.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/parkdean-resorts-reports-september-staycation-boom-figures-301917950.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.