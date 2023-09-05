Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Projekt als M&A-Ziel Nummer 1!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P22Y | ISIN: FR0013506730 | Ticker-Symbol: VACD
Tradegate
05.09.23
17:42 Uhr
12,690 Euro
-0,020
-0,16 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VALLOUREC SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALLOUREC SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,68512,88018:16
12,69512,86518:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.09.2023 | 17:46
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VALLOUREC: Vallourec: Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital - September 2023

VALLOUREC
French limited liability company (société anonyme) with a Board of Directors
with share capital of €4,732,381.22
Registered office: 12, rue de la Verrerie - 92190 Meudon, France
Registered on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register under n° 552 142 200

Meudon, September 5, 2023

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights
and shares comprising the share capital

Article L. 233-8-II of the Code de commerce and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)

Date Total number
of outstanding shares 		Theoretical total number of voting rights (1) Net total number
of voting rights (2)
31 August 2023 236 619 061 229 240 471 229 132 803
31 July 2023 236 619 061 229 240 471 229 132 803
30 June 2023 235 532 187 229 240 471 229 132 803
31 May 2023 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116
30 April 2023 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116
31 March 2023 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116
28 February 2023 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116
31 January 2023 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116
31 December 2023 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116
30 November 2022 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116
31 October 2022 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116
30 September 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 779 545
31 August 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 779 545
31 July 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 779 545
30 June 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 779 502
31 May 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763
30 April 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763
31 March 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763
28 February 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763
31 January 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763
31 December 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763
30 November 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763
31 October 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763
30 September 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763
31 August 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763
31 July 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 714 160
30 June 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 914 031
31 May 2021 11 449 694 11 811 810 11 797 413
30 April 2021 11 449 694 11 811 772 11 790 691
31 March 2021 11 449 694 11 811 662 11 810 581
28 February 2021 11 449 694 11 809 473 11 808 392
31 January 2021 11 449 694 11 809 652 11 808 571
31 December 2020 11 449 694 11 810 456 11 809 375
30 November 2020 11 449 694 11 809 708 11 808 627
31 October 2020 11 449 694 11 809 929 11 808 848
30 September 2020 11 449 694 11 809 877 11 808 796
31 August 2020 11 449 694 11 792 317 11 791 236
31 July 2020 11 449 694 11 792 291 11 791 210
30 June 2020 11 449 694 11 792 487 11 791 352
31 May 2020 11 449 694 11 825 998 11 810 412
30 April 2020 457 987 760 467 246 708 466 723 205
31 March 2020 457 987 760 467 212 665 466 689 162
29 February 2020 457 987 760 470 490 431 469 966 928
31 January 2020 457 987 760 470 448 503 469 925 000
31 December 2019 457 987 760 470 435 812 469 912 309
30 November 2019 457 987 760 470 400 552 469 877 049
31 October 2019 457 987 760 470 391 503 469 868 000
30 September 2019 457 987 760 470 373 857 469 850 354
31 August 2019 457 987 760 470 365 861 469 842 358
31 July 2019 457 987 760 470 354 599 469 831 096
30 June 2019 457 987 760 470 370 960 469 842 814
31 May 2019 457 987 760 470 352 202 469 824 056
30 April 2019 457 987 760 470 352 409 469 717 892
31 March 2019 457 987 760 470 318 361 468 612 089
28 February 2019 457 987 760 470 289 887 469 583 848
31 January 2019 457 987 760 470 288 267 470 197 228
31 December 2018 457 987 760 470 286 184 470 195 145
30 November 2018 457 987 760 470 207 119 470 116 080
31 October 2018 457 987 760 470 207 002 470 115 963
30 September 2018 457 987 760 470 205 298 470 114 259

(1) According to Art. 223- 11 of the AMF General Regulations the theoretical (or gross) number of voting rights is used on the basis of all shares with voting rights, including shares temporarily deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, liquidity contract treasury shares), but excluding shares which have no voting rights (preferred shares).

(2) The net number of voting rights (or voting rights "exercisable at a Shareholders' Meeting") is calculated by excluding shares without voting rights. It is provided for public information.

The by-laws of Vallourec contain a provision imposing an obligation to declare crossing thresholds in addition to those relating to legal thresholds.

This information is also available on the Vallourec website under "Regulated information": https://www.vallourec.com/en/hub-finance/informations-reglementees

Attachment

  • 2023_09_03_Monthly information voting rights (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cda363bd-6851-4cd4-bc35-cdd1de6f2bb8)

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.