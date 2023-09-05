Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
04.09.23
09:31 Uhr
6,600 Euro
-0,050
-0,75 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
6,6006,65019:25
PR Newswire
05.09.2023 | 18:06
124 Leser
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 05

5 September 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 185,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 560.642p. The highest price paid per share was 563.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 555.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0228% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 495,122,568 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 811,933,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1523

557.80

08:09:06

592

557.80

08:09:06

591

557.80

08:09:06

262

557.80

08:09:06

1327

559.20

08:17:20

1275

558.00

08:26:19

1434

556.20

08:33:23

1406

555.80

08:41:31

1480

555.60

08:47:17

793

555.80

08:56:50

588

555.80

08:56:50

1345

555.60

09:11:04

1292

555.60

09:18:50

10

555.60

09:30:12

1258

555.60

09:30:12

1288

557.60

09:50:45

1050

557.80

09:56:06

447

557.80

09:56:06

172

559.00

09:57:18

18

559.00

09:57:18

1215

559.00

09:57:18

217

559.00

09:57:18

1033

559.00

09:57:18

1100

559.60

09:57:55

394

559.60

09:57:55

43

559.60

09:57:55

278

559.60

09:57:55

591

559.60

09:57:55

592

559.60

09:57:55

157

559.60

09:57:55

1470

559.40

09:58:14

1380

559.20

09:58:26

1238

558.60

09:59:19

51

558.40

09:59:41

1

558.40

10:05:48

9

558.40

10:05:48

443

558.40

10:05:48

217

558.20

10:06:55

215

558.40

10:06:55

592

558.40

10:06:55

506

558.40

10:06:55

426

558.40

10:06:55

600

558.40

10:06:55

108

558.40

10:06:55

710

558.00

10:07:18

809

558.00

10:07:18

217

557.60

10:07:18

1289

558.80

10:29:33

672

559.20

10:39:19

840

559.20

10:39:19

962

558.80

10:46:14

316

558.80

10:48:30

507

558.40

10:59:31

1011

558.40

10:59:31

750

559.40

11:14:07

736

559.00

11:14:28

511

559.00

11:14:28

1381

559.00

11:27:32

161

559.60

11:56:05

181

559.40

11:57:52

591

559.40

11:57:52

177

559.20

11:58:59

516

559.20

11:58:59

1451

559.40

12:02:33

587

559.60

12:19:43

745

559.60

12:19:43

285

559.40

12:20:13

1131

559.40

12:20:13

493

559.40

12:20:13

335

559.40

12:20:13

435

559.40

12:20:13

180

559.60

12:26:14

592

559.60

12:26:14

1230

560.40

12:43:39

1397

560.20

12:43:46

243

560.20

12:47:25

749

560.20

12:47:25

396

560.20

12:47:25

2

560.20

12:50:07

286

560.20

12:56:47

594

560.20

12:56:47

550

560.20

12:56:47

502

560.80

13:15:45

1012

560.80

13:15:45

1425

560.80

13:31:18

564

560.40

13:35:21

718

560.40

13:35:21

700

559.80

13:40:48

1306

560.60

13:44:50

167

561.00

13:53:29

592

561.00

13:53:29

1294

561.60

14:00:08

1172

561.60

14:00:08

750

561.60

14:00:08

600

561.60

14:00:08

1477

561.40

14:00:14

1415

560.60

14:00:43

1523

561.60

14:05:23

1584

561.40

14:07:17

1160

561.20

14:09:02

1346

561.20

14:09:19

363

561.20

14:09:19

1528

560.40

14:15:45

207

559.80

14:23:05

125

559.80

14:23:05

896

559.80

14:23:05

599

560.40

14:28:58

198

560.40

14:28:58

592

560.40

14:28:58

418

560.40

14:28:58

591

560.40

14:28:58

763

560.40

14:28:58

609

560.80

14:31:00

901

560.80

14:31:00

117

560.60

14:32:56

1406

560.60

14:32:56

229

561.00

14:38:02

311

561.00

14:38:02

1100

561.00

14:38:02

229

561.00

14:38:02

756

561.00

14:38:02

132

561.00

14:38:02

750

561.00

14:38:02

550

561.00

14:38:02

163

561.00

14:38:02

352

561.00

14:38:02

84

561.00

14:38:02

1428

561.40

14:40:33

500

561.60

14:40:33

591

561.60

14:40:33

592

561.60

14:40:33

425

561.60

14:40:33

577

561.60

14:40:33

161

561.60

14:40:33

1239

561.40

14:41:42

15

561.20

14:44:15

1459

561.20

14:44:15

1409

562.00

14:49:00

1293

561.60

14:50:45

1342

561.40

14:50:51

733

560.80

14:55:01

638

560.80

14:55:01

320

561.00

14:56:57

1467

560.80

14:57:13

1391

560.80

14:58:32

389

560.60

15:00:59

1104

560.60

15:00:59

1583

560.20

15:02:09

592

560.20

15:02:13

163

560.20

15:02:13

163

560.20

15:02:13

1521

560.40

15:03:25

1326

560.60

15:04:45

1285

560.40

15:06:39

592

560.20

15:06:45

694

560.20

15:06:45

1535

560.40

15:13:01

750

560.40

15:13:01

1491

560.40

15:13:01

277

560.60

15:13:01

464

560.60

15:13:01

764

560.20

15:14:24

554

560.20

15:14:24

1358

560.00

15:15:30

1283

559.80

15:15:31

193

561.20

15:19:26

591

561.20

15:19:26

592

561.20

15:19:26

575

561.20

15:19:26

750

561.00

15:20:24

647

561.00

15:20:24

1346

561.80

15:26:25

1522

561.60

15:26:25

1344

561.40

15:26:34

1459

561.20

15:26:35

1250

562.00

15:32:27

592

562.20

15:33:46

591

562.20

15:33:46

627

562.20

15:34:46

592

562.20

15:34:46

591

562.20

15:34:46

394

562.20

15:34:46

760

562.20

15:34:46

685

562.20

15:34:46

1453

562.00

15:35:26

2

562.00

15:37:38

591

562.00

15:37:38

592

562.00

15:37:38

210

562.00

15:37:38

1468

562.00

15:38:30

1499

561.80

15:42:30

592

561.80

15:42:30

591

561.80

15:42:30

276

561.80

15:42:30

294

562.40

15:46:12

1326

562.40

15:47:48

750

562.40

15:47:48

591

562.40

15:47:48

271

562.40

15:47:48

1216

562.40

15:47:48

256

562.40

15:47:48

248

562.00

15:48:30

1054

562.00

15:48:30

654

562.60

15:53:46

143

562.60

15:53:46

569

562.60

15:53:46

255

562.60

15:54:07

592

562.60

15:54:07

591

562.60

15:54:07

1523

562.40

15:55:10

750

562.40

15:55:10

553

562.60

15:58:45

691

562.60

15:58:45

592

562.60

15:58:45

750

562.60

15:58:45

600

562.60

15:58:45

1483

562.40

15:58:45

1142

562.60

16:03:46

169

562.60

16:03:46

600

562.60

16:03:46

1479

563.20

16:05:59

2328

563.60

16:08:03

383

563.60

16:08:03

1348

563.40

16:09:01

1283

563.20

16:10:01

750

563.20

16:10:01

700

563.20

16:10:01

857

563.00

16:10:11

579

563.00

16:10:11

99

563.00

16:12:31

1312

563.00

16:12:31

47

563.00

16:12:31

1356

562.80

16:14:11

44

562.80

16:14:11

1400

562.80

16:14:11

12

562.80

16:14:11

592

562.80

16:16:21

366

562.80

16:16:21

253

562.80

16:16:21

550

562.80

16:16:21

392

562.80

16:18:26

591

562.80

16:18:26

58

562.60

16:19:13

1323

562.60

16:19:13

1451

562.40

16:19:39

1277

562.20

16:21:32

1235

562.00

16:21:51

592

562.00

16:22:51

163

562.00

16:22:51

17

562.00

16:22:51

336

562.00

16:22:51


© 2023 PR Newswire
