Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark and VINX 30 Indexes due to stock split in Novo Nordisk A/S

The Stock Split is approved by the Board of Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO B - DK0060534915) which was held on August 10, 2023. two (2) new shares will be issued for every One (1) share held. The scheduled Ex-date is September 13, 2023. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.2 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1164132