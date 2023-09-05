Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.09.2023
WKN: A1XA8R | ISIN: DK0060534915
05.09.2023 | 18:10
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark and VINX 30 Indexes due to stock split in Novo Nordisk A/S

The Stock Split is approved by the Board of Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO B -
DK0060534915) which was held on August 10, 2023. two (2) new shares will be
issued for every One (1) share held. The scheduled Ex-date is September 13,
2023. 

Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.2 in
"CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on
the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

