Metatrekkers: Revolutionizing the Beat, BeatTrekkers 2: The First DJ Battle in the Metaverse Sets the Stage for Virtual Music Culture

MetaTrekkers , a web3 and blockchain project founded by Chris Oniya, has launched the 2nd season of BeatTrekkers, the first DJ battle in the Metaverse. The Metaverse event brand considers the 1st season a resounding success and looks to grow the event with each new season.

The competition gathered 24 DJs, 33 Decentraland venues, and 24 guest artists to create the historic experience for both digital and physical audiences. Many of these events were not only hosted in the metaverse but also streamed in real-life (IRL) venues through a key partnership with VitaTV, a virtual broadcasting service focused on phygital events. Attendees and participants showed up at the live event in both the digital and physical worlds concurrently.

With the metaverse gaining momentum as a hub for entertainment, the BeatTrekkers event can be viewed as a milestone in the evolution of virtual music culture. DJs from around the globe were onboarded from their real-world communities into the Metaverse.

DJs include: Rockadello, JOOLIA, Heneral Timmeh, Arden Formento, KERIJET, KHARMA DJ, Rob Dols, Artvone, Dreamteller, Dj Jackz, MetaDJ, DJ WebberDon, DJ Phoenix, DJ Get Bizzy, Yoshiro Mare, Najah, TIORA, Mizterbonezz, Gr1mz, Mr. Big Mouth, Phuturemusic, Dj DaiQuiri, Lady_in_business

The battles also featured interactive elements which enabled virtual audience members to vote in real-time for their favorite DJ. There were two kinds of voting. One was for attendees to vote on their favorite competing team that performed that week, the other was for the audience to guess the winning team for the whole BeatTrekkers competition overall.

If guessed correctly, those who voted would win and split 1 ETH ($2000 USD approximate value) with the winning DJs. Through the Metaverse's integrated voting system, fans contributed to the outcome of the competition. BeatTrekkers looks to further blur the lines between artists and audiences by creating a sense of shared ownership in the virtual space.

Guest Artists include: Patty Tiu, Cyphgotbars, Blake Vincent, Iuliana mihai, Creatressart, Funksta, The Gabe Concept, Songs Of Eden, DJ_FORMAL, RICHYLIFTY, Jaystreetz, Tory Kovalchick (TKO), Facu-sb, Nicey Niece, Fahrenheit Music LLC , Hiroyo Watanabe, Pinkstar JVB, YUNICEMUSIC, Steve Sai

Decentraland Venues: Decentral Games, GolfCraft, Wilderness P2E, Roustan, Roustan Islands (Hyperfy), Wonderzone, The Hex (Vegas city), Meta GamiMall, Mr Dhinga, Team Trax Nightclub, DCL_Brasil, Manad's, Edifice Metaversal, Landlord dao, MetaParty, Innkeeper.eth, Meta Residence Tower, District X, Unity Cafe at the Decentraland Conference Center, MetaDome, LadyLove's Ladies Lounge, MetaRyuk, ???, NFT World City, Legendneverdie, Owen, Plaza Soul Magic, BitCinema, ??, Jinwen & Ele, Jayson's Place

Hosts: Sherrybeary,Luvlee17, HICeeCee, VJ Deliria, MakeAnft, Melanie Girald, 1Existence, Aris Creates, CJ TRAX.

The Decentraland DAO -funded event premiered a never-before-seen interactive experience for audiences, which showcased how emerging technology could redefine live performance. The virtual event was held in Decentraland , a leading Metaverse platform, highlighting the potential of the digital realm as a legitimate venue for immersive musical experiences.

Decentraland is a virtual reality platform and blockchain-based metaverse where users can create, explore, interact, and trade in a decentralized digital world. It's essentially a virtual space where users can own, build upon, and monetize their creations. Decentraland DAO, which stands for "Decentralized Autonomous Organization", owns the smart contracts and assets that make up Decentraland - the LAND Contract, the Estates Contract, Wearables, Content Servers and the Marketplace. It also owns a substantial purse of MANA which allows it to be truly autonomous as well as subsidize various operations and initiatives throughout Decentraland.

Planning, strategies, and web3 consulting was led by Melanie Girald and Julio Balbuena , while event streaming was provided by Chris "BioMeta" Gonzalez . Marketing strategies were developed and executed in collaboration with Chris West .

The BeatTrekkers initiative showed one way that the Metaverse could revolutionize the way live performances are experienced. The virtual event transcended geographical boundaries, allowing music enthusiasts from all over the world to come together in a shared digital space.

If new to the Metaverse and in need of help becoming familiarized with it, MetaTrekkers has an exclusive onboarding session every Thursday. Whether a DJ or artist who wants to join, or a fan who wants to support, MetaTrekkers wants to help streamline the process and support new users along their journey.

About MetaTrekkers

MetaTrekkers, a US-based web3 and blockchain project founded by Chris Oniya, is committed to bringing education, entertainment, and community building initiatives into the Metaverse.They support digital artists as they showcase their virtual fashion designs, artworks, music, and organize watch parties for various conferences and summits. MetaTrekkers aims to help grow and revolutionize the future of the digital world byendorsing initiatives that it considers noteworthy and significant.

The project seeks to create a space where people can learn, network, and share ideas with other Metaverse, crypto, NFT, and web3 enthusiasts, but "most importantly, have fun!" Currently, the goal of MetaTrekkers is to create a large district within Decentraland's Genesis City that consists of a total of 53 parcels which will contain everything from museums, amusement parks, a learning center, helicopters and trains that go around the city, a movie theater, dating rooms, zen lounges and other future initiatives.

In the desire to create community building initiatives and promote the Metaverse to new users, BeatTrekkers - the first DJ Battle in the Metaverse - came to life. From Wearables Wednesdays, Fan Art Fridays, Trivia Nights, streaming Web3 and Blockchain conferences - and now, BeatTrekkers - MetaTrekkers is investing in the future of the Metaverse ecosystem. "And we are just getting started! ??," concludes Oniya.

