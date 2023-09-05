Investing in Employees for Success Today and Tomorrow at Enbridge

Originally published in Enbridge's 2022 Sustainability Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Our people are our most valuable asset, and our ability to bridge to a cleaner energy future is highly dependent on them. We aim to effectively engage, develop, retain and reward our employees, and promote their well-being to fulfill our purpose and achieve our goals-from delivering our two-pronged business strategy to demonstrating sustainability leadership.

What we stand for. Our most important common ground is the work we do together-and how and why we do it. We engage our employees around these three core elements:

Vision

To be the leading energy delivery company in North America

Purpose

We fuel people's quality of life

Values

Safety, Integrity, Respect, Inclusion

Well-being. We're committed to supporting our employees' wellbeing. This practice reinforces the effectiveness and resilience of our workforce while improving life for employees as well as their families and communities. We take a proactive and holistic approach, focusing on all elements of well-being: physical (including personal safety), mental, financial and social. As part of employees' total compensation package, they have access to a range of benefits and resources, including an employee and family assistance program that provides confidential counseling and other services.

Flexibility. In 2022, we enhanced our existing Alternative Work Arrangements program to offer employees greater flexibility in where and when they work. Based on role suitability, employees can work from home up to two days per week, work a compressed workweek or vary their daily schedule. By listening closely to employees, we learned our FlexWork program is a meaningful way for employees to maximize their most precious resource-time.

Listening and engagement. Hearing from our employees and responding to their insights and concerns are priorities for Enbridge. Although direct engagement with their managers and leaders is the most important point of connection, we use many other tools to stay connected, including regular engagement surveys, pulse surveys, allcompany forums, company-hosted social media (Yammer), executive coffee chats and email newsletters and updates. This year we fielded our first inclusion survey (see page 48); distinct from our usual engagement surveys, the voluntary inclusion survey invited employees to share their experiences of Enbridge as an employer, and steps we could take to further promote inclusion and belonging.

Learning and career development. We proudly invest in helping our employees learn new skills and develop their abilities so they can advance in their work and responsibilities. We provide training through courses and seminars, educational assistance programs, leadership development opportunities and mentoring. Employees establish Individual Development Plans (IDP) that guide them toward achieving their professional goals and developing their interests. We reward high achievers with developmental opportunities tailored to their specific career paths.

Policies. Key policies underpinning our talent strategies, practices and human rights include our Statement on Business Conduct, our Equal Employment Opportunity, Anti-Discrimination and Affirmative Action Policy, our Sustainability Policy and our Respectful Workplace, Harassment and Violence Policy.

Management approach: People practices

