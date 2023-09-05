Protecting the essential 'real time' characteristic of the DSG technology

Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 ALSGD) (Paris:ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG® (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, announced today the grant of a new patent in Brazil, after its grant in other major geographies of the Spine Surgery sector. This patent discloses certain characteristics of the DSG technology, indispensable to its real time implementation, and is valid until 2036.

Stéphane Bette, Deputy CEO and cofounder of SpineGuard, said: "SpineGuard constantly enhances its electrical conductivity sensing technology to secure and streamline bone implant placement, and progressively enlarges its applications. The validated invention strengthens in the long term our protection in Brazil, first market of Latin America. It follows already obtained patents in France, the USA, China and Japan amongst others. Our intellectual property portfolio keeps growing in order to protect new applications of our DSG technology, for example in Navigation and Robotics or Dental Implantology. It includes 15 patent families totaling 81 patents and applications as well as 3 trademarks, in the main geographies worldwide. It is a key component of our strategic value.

About SpineGuard®

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG® (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 95,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Twenty-five studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG® offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these strong fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded the scope of its DSG® technology in innovative applications such as the smart pedicle screw, the DSG Connect visualization and registration interface, dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG® was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. SpineGuard has engaged in multiple ESG initiatives. For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230905048495/en/

Contacts:

SpineGuard

Pierre Jérôme

CEO Chairman

Tel: +33 1 45 18 45 19

p.jerome@spineguard.com

SpineGuard

Anne-Charlotte Millard

CFO

Tel: +33 1 45 18 45 19

ac.millard@spineguard.com

NewCap

Investor Relations Financial Communication

Mathilde Bohin Aurélie Manavarere

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 94

spineguard@newcap.eu