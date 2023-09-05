ESE Entertainment Inc.: ESE Entertainment Announces Strategic Partnership for Global Expansion and Revenue Growth

Integration of AR/VR, and AI, to Existing Business

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / ESE Entertainment Inc. ("we", "ESE", or the "Company") (TSXV:ESE)(OTCQX:ENTEF) is pleased to announce that it is partnering with a company (the "Partner") known for an exceptional track record in executing technical gaming production with some of the largest video game publishers in the world. The collaboration will be used to augment ESE's operations with the goal of undertaking larger scale contracts across diverse geographies.

Key highlights of the Partnerships:

• Proven Expertise: The partner company brings to the table its vast experience and a legacy of successfully executing technical gaming production for some of the world's most prestigious esports and gaming events.

• Large Scale Customers and Partnerships: Building on a foundation of current customers such as Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, Riot Games, Opera, and more, the partnership is expected to focus on cross-selling between the organizations.

• Innovative AR/VR Utilization: ESE's subsidiary, Frenzy, is channeling efforts towards the advancement of a specialized AR/VR studio. The aim is to maximize the potential of immersive technologies across diverse entertainment platforms, enhancing user interactivity and engagement.

• AI-Powered Production: ESE is keen on leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance its service suite for video game developers. The vision is clear: elevate the quality and efficiency of technical gaming production to reach more users.

Konrad, CEO of ESE Entertainment, remarked, "This partnership represents more than just a collaboration. It allows us to scale our existing business globally and pursue larger scale contracts and opportunities. We are seeing continued consolidation in the gaming sector, and we believe this partnership puts us in a position of strength moving forward. Further to that, it will allow us to begin testing new technologies like AR/VR, and AI-powered production with a wider set of potential customers."

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. | www.esegaming.com

