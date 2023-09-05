ADHD Online Featured in Local Business Publication With Newswire's Help

It's reported an estimated 8.7 million adults in the United States have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

ADHD Online, the leader in ADHD assessment and diagnosis, was recently featured in a Crain's Grand Rapids article.

In the article titled "New ADHD Online CEO prepares to 'broaden our aim' for mental health assessments", Keith Brophy, ADHD Online's CEO, had the opportunity to share his insights on several topics, including:

Significant barriers with regulatory changes and drug shortages

Securing capital

Building a strong management team

ADHD Online was co-founded in 2018 by former CEO Zach Booker and Randall Duthler, a family physician with Corewell Health. Their goal was to provide the gold standard in comprehensive online ADHD screenings to help people get the treatment they need and deserve.

"We're a Grand Rapids-based company, so securing this feature in a local publication was an excellent opportunity for us to share our story and build brand awareness," said Brophy. "Newswire's team continues to help us amplify our message so we can help more people living with ADHD get the necessary treatment to improve their quality of life."

About ADHD Online

ADHD Online was founded in 2018 with the mission that everyone should have access to quality ADHD assessments regardless of who and where they are. The ADHD Online team is filled with experts across the United States who share a passion for ADHD and related mental health conditions, and ensuring patients have access to critical mental health services. ADHD Online provides a critical voice for those who might be struggling with ADHD and has a unique offering of HIPAA-secured ADHD assessments online with review and results from licensed psychologists in all 50 states. ADHD Online is a brand under Mentavi Health. Mentavi Health addresses ADHD and adjacent mental health conditions in conjunction with organizational customers.

