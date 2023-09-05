Drug Enforcement Administration and Discovery Education Present a New Virtual Field Trip Empowering Students To Address Substance Misuse

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Discovery Education and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) today announced a new virtual experience - An Ounce of Prevention Virtual Field Trip - empowering students in grades 9-12 to make healthy decisions and become advocates for prevention in their communities. This virtual field trip is part of Operation Prevention, a collaboration between DEA and Discovery Education that is helping prevent substance misuse in schools nationwide by showing students the science behind addiction and its impact on the brain and body.

Premiering September 13 at 1 PM ET and available on-demand, An Ounce of Prevention Virtual Field Trip introduces students to people working on the ground in communities nationwide to prevent substance misuse. These community leaders include Cheri Oz, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Phoenix Division, Phoenix, Arizona; Shelly Mowrey, Prevention Specialist, Arizona High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA), Prevention Works AZ; Jennifer Talamantes, a School Counselor in El Paso, TX; and Amy Neville, the Founder of Alex Neville Foundation. Learn more and register for the Ounce of Prevention Virtual Field Trip here.

"The lethality of fentanyl and the availability of fake pills impacts every community across the United States. Knowledge must be one of our first lines of defense," said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. "People of all ages need to understand the dangers associated with synthetic drugs and know that experimentation can be a deadly mistake. DEA is proud to partner with Discovery Education to provide educators and students an engaging and interactive way to protect the safety and health of this next generation."

The Drug Enforcement Administration has seized fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, in all 50 states and reported in February 2023, "Fentanyl is deadliest drug threat facing our country". According to DEA lab analysis, 6 in every 10 pills tested contains a fatal dose of fentanyl, and just two milligrams can be lethal. The CDC predicts that 68% of the 110,684 drug-related deaths in 2022 involved a synthetic opioid like fentanyl. Yet, a mere 40% of young people ages 13-24 were knowledgeable about fentanyl, and only 48% (36% of teens) were aware of fentanyl in fake pills.

"Research has shown the best way to prevent substance misuse is through intervention and education at a young age. Students need to know how to become an advocate for prevention," said Amy Nakamoto, General Manager of Social Impact at Discovery Education. "Discovery Education is proud to support the DEA in this critical effort to combat the epidemic of the counterfeit drug crisis facing our communities."

Learn more about the new counterfeit drug educational resources and Operation Prevention at OperationPrevention.com and on Discovery Education Experience.

