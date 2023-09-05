Gourmaze Expands with New Website, Additional Staff, and Nationwide Meal Prep

MARINA DEL REY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Gourmaze, a SoCal private dining company that offers catering and personalized services, has announced details about its multi-armed expansion plans. These include a revamped online presence, a bolstered team capacity, and a new plan to extend their meal prep service nationwide.

Currently serving the Southern California region, Gourmaze is finalizing plans to expand across the US. The company has recently launched a newly updated and interactive website, designed to streamline the user experience as well as client interactions. The website features a comprehensive overview of their services, detailed menus, and a gallery of past creations.

Alexandros and Christos Manos believe that the new website is an opportunity to help the company to grow and scale. They recognize the importance of establishing a strong online presence as more and more of their clients turn to digital services to learn about catering services and make online bookings. The online platform will serve as the first point of interaction for potential customers, making it easier to showcase the company's array of services and what it offers as far as personalized catering and beyond.

In addition to its digital transformation, Gourmaze has strategically expanded its team to handle larger volumes of guests at events. "We're now capable of catering events for over 200 guests without compromising on the quality or personal touch that sets Gourmaze apart," shares co-founder Alexandros Manos. This significant capacity increase means that the company can service larger events, such as formal weddings, corporate functions, or extensive home dinner parties.

He adds that the addition of new staff is critical for Gourmaze's strategic growth. The company's increased staffing, which allows them to cater to larger events and accommodate a higher volume of bookings, has the potential to increase their market penetration.

Gourmaze is also launching its meal prep service nationwide. Currently, they offer highly personalized meal planning based on their clients' dietary needs and preferences. "We never mass-produce our meals, and we don't serve the same meal twice unless the client requests it," explains Christos Manos, co-founder of Gourmaze. "Each meal is unique, just like our clients."

The expansion of the Gourmaze meal prep service to a nationwide scale is a move that can open up entirely new markets for the company. Gourmaze can scale its reach beyond geographical constraints by offering personalized, high-quality meals to customers across the country. The Manos brothers hope that this will boost the company's customer base and set the stage for new growth.

Along with this, the brothers have further goals to diversify and satisfy their clients' culinary needs. Gourmaze is preparing to launch a new line of ready-to-eat products, including a selection of gourmet sauces. This addition has the potential to extend their reach beyond their catered events and into the everyday lives of their customers. These sauces, crafted using quality ingredients and the Manos brothers' culinary techniques, will be a way for customers to enjoy a touch of Gourmaze's signature flavors in their own homes.

To ensure the continued delivery of their high culinary standards as they expand, the Manos brothers are implementing robust processes and state-of-the-art kitchen facilities. "As we grow, we are dedicated to maintaining the attention to detail and personalized service that sets us apart," Alexandros Manos says.

Christos Manos continues, "We believe in the transformative power of food, and we're committed to sharing that with as many people as we can."

About Gourmaze

Gourmaze is a private dining company that specializes in event catering, private dinner parties, and personalized meal planning. Gourmaze was founded by brothers Alexandros and Christos Manos, who have over 20 years experience in the culinary field. The company offers private dinners, large events, meal prep, and delivery.

