Celligence / Angel Ai: Celligence Champions 'Nothing is Beyond Reach' by Sponsoring Para-Surf Athlete Sean Reyngoudt in Pursuit of Paralympic Glory

GUAYNABO, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Celligence International, LLC. (celligence.com), a pioneering financial Artificial Intelligence company dedicated to bringing fairness and transparency to financial transactions with its AI personal assistant, Angel Ai (AngelAi.com), proudly announces its sponsorship of remarkable amputee para-surf athlete Sean Reyngoudt. Hailing from Puerto Rico, Sean is set to compete in the upcoming US Para-Surf Open and the highly esteemed World Para Surf Championships. As a para-surf Olympic hopeful, Sean embodies the ethos of "Nothing Is Beyond Reach" - the core of Celligence Technology's mission.

Sean Reyngoudt's journey is a testament to the strength of human resilience and the power of pushing beyond limits. After overcoming adversity, Sean has become an inspiration to many through his dedication to para-surfing and his unwavering spirit. His journey aligns seamlessly with Celligence's belief that with the right tools and determination, individuals can achieve greatness.

The Celligence engineering team is powered by the "Nothing Is Beyond Reach" drive. They have developed new AI technologies and applications for high-stakes financial transactions such as home buying and mortgages. Celligence recognizes that, like the world of finance, the world of sports demands innovation, determination, and an unyielding mindset. This is why they are thrilled to support Sean Reyngoudt in his pursuit of excellence on the waves and in life.

"We are truly honored to stand beside Sean Reyngoudt, a living embodiment of our motto. Sean's remarkable journey and his tenacity in the face of challenges resonate deeply with us. Through this partnership, we aim to showcase the indomitable spirit that drives both athletes and innovators to achieve the extraordinary," said Pavan Agarwal, CEO.

Sean Reyngoudt shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "I am incredibly grateful to be sponsored by Celligence. Their commitment to breaking barriers aligns perfectly with my aspirations as a para-surf athlete and Paralympic hopeful. Together, we can show the world that anything is achievable with determination and the right support."

The US Para-Surf Open and the World Para Surf Championships are monumental platforms that celebrate the resilience and achievements of para-surf athletes from around the globe. Sean Reyngoudt's representation of Puerto Rico and his unwavering pursuit of success encapsulate the spirit of determination and hope that inspires many.

As Sean Reyngoudt rides the waves and pursues his Paralympic dream, Celligence stands firmly behind him, exemplifying its commitment to fostering progress and proving that with the right mindset, "Nothing Is Beyond Reach."

About Celligence:

Celligence International, LLC. (celligence.com) is an affiliate of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (swmc.com), one of the largest independent, privately owned financial services companies. Celligence has engineered a novel AI that is evolving and self-generating neural cells that come together to solve complex problems.

At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers are expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and AI-based process automation continuously filing patents supporting our technology.

