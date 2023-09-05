Schuler Incorporated Canton: Innovative Technology for the Mass Production of Battery Cells and Testing

Schuler, Sovema, and Bitrode co-exhibit together for the first time at the Battery Show North America since acquisition announcement

CANTON, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Schuler Group, including Schuler North America, will co-exhibit together with the Italian Sovema Group and U.S. affiliate Bitrode Corporation at the Battery Show North America, booth #1201. The show will take place September 12-14, 2023, at the Suburban Collection Showplace, in Novi, Michigan.

"Schuler's experience in executing large projects for 184 years combined with Sovema's battery manufacturing know-how creates a unique market positioning for us to support existing or planned gigafactories," explains Kevin McAllister, President of Schuler North America. "The Battery Show North America provides a great opportunity for us to display our innovative technology, European and North American presence, and local service capabilities."

Schuler and Sovema will showcase production lines that cover the key process steps of battery cell assembly and finishing. Schuler will also present its production lines for the cost-efficient mass manufacturing of prismatic and cylindrical battery cell housings. This includes deep drawing presses, impact extrusion presses, and full turnkey solutions.

"After the first successful joint event in Germany last May, we are excited to bring the strength of our group to the U.S. market," states Massimiliano Ianniello, General Manager of Sovema Group. "We will showcase our most recent innovations, especially for lithium-ion cell manufacturing, through a virtual experience via VR goggles. Attendees can explore and interact with our machines and developments in a whole new dimension."

Sovema's equipment and engineering for the production of lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries will be highlighted along with Bitrode's new Bitrode Digital Cycler (BTDC), a precision charge/discharge test system designed specifically for high-capacity cells with regenerative capabilities.

"The BTDC system analyzes the quality of the cells before they are assembled into modules and then packs," adds Cyril Narishkin, CEO and President of Bitrode Corporation. "We found a way to leverage the most recent advancements in power electronics, digital control, and communication to provide a best-in-class solution for cell cycling,"

Schuler already offers production lines for battery cell housings, electrical sheets for e-motors and bipolar plates for fuel cells, and several other solutions for e-mobility. Attendees will be able to clearly see how the acquisition of Sovema and Bitrode last year expands Schuler's offerings. The European- and North American-based companies can now supply equipment for the mass production and testing of lithium-ion batteries for existing or planned gigafactories.

Attachments

Schuler and Sovema can now supply equipment for the mass production and testing of lithium-ion batteries for existing or planned gigafactories.

Schuler will present production lines for the cost-efficient mass production of prismatic and cylindrical battery cell housings.

Sovema will provide a virtual experience to explore and interact with machines and developments via VR goggles.

Bitrode will demonstrate the BTDC's capability to analyze battery cell quality on-site.

About Schuler Group-www.schulergroup.com

Schuler offers customized cutting-edge technology in all areas of forming-from the networked press to press shop planning. In addition to presses, Schuler's products include automation, dies, process know-how, and service for the entire metalworking industry. Schuler's Digital Suite brings together solutions for networking forming technology and is continuously being developed to further improve line productivity and availability. Schuler customers include automotive manufacturers and suppliers, as well as companies in the forging, household appliance, and electrical industries. Schuler presses are minting coins for more than 180 countries. Founded in 1839 at the Göppingen, Germany headquarters, Schuler has approximately 5,000 employees at production sites in Europe, China and the Americas, as well as service companies in more than 40 countries. The company is part of the international technology group ANDRITZ.

Schuler's global portfolio of world-renowned brands include BCN (Bliss Clearing Niagara) Technical Services, Müller Weingarten, Beutler, Umformtechnik Erfurt, SMG Pressen, Hydrap Pressen, Wilkins & Mitchell, Bêché, Spiertz Presses, Farina Presse, Liebergeld, Peltzer & Ehlers, Schleicher, and Sovema Group.

About Schuler North America-www.schulergroup.com

Schuler North America (Schuler), headquartered in Canton, Michigan, is the North American subsidiary of Schuler Group. Schuler provides new equipment, spare parts, and a portfolio of lifecycle services for all press systems-including preventative maintenance, press shop design and optimization, turnkey installations, retrofits for existing systems, and localized production and service. Schuler's best-in-class position in the metalworking and materials industry serves automotive manufacturers and tier suppliers, as well as home appliance, electronics, forging, and other various industries.

About Informa Markets Engineering-www.informamarkets.com

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year.

