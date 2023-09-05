Statkraft AS has issued a commercial paper of NOK 3 billion, coupon 5.24%. The commercial paper matures 12 March 2024.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).
Statkraft AS has issued a commercial paper of NOK 3 billion, coupon 5.24%. The commercial paper matures 12 March 2024.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|20:34
|Statkraft AS - Commercial paper issue
|Statkraft AS has issued a commercial paper of NOK 3 billion, coupon 5.24%. The commercial paper matures 12 March 2024.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12...
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|DS Avocats | Hogan Lovells | KPMG | Osborne Clarke | WFW: Statkraft kauft Windpark-Portfolio
|Fr
|Repowering: Norwegische Statkraft kauft deutsche und französische Windparks
|Do
|Statkraft and Fluence's latest project will help lower overall energy cost and increase energy security
|The battery-based energy storage project will support lower energy prices by providing some of the most advanced system stability services in the UK. Projects and technology solutions like these enable...
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|Norwegischer Energiekonzern Statkraft verdoppelt Windkraftkapazität in Deutschland