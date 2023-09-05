Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Projekt als M&A-Ziel Nummer 1!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A19EWG | ISIN: XS1582205040 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
05.09.23
17:00 Uhr
95,77 Euro
+0,02
+0,02 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
STATKRAFT AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STATKRAFT AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,4696,3521:14
95,6096,1118:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.09.2023 | 20:34
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Statkraft AS - Commercial paper issue

Statkraft AS has issued a commercial paper of NOK 3 billion, coupon 5.24%. The commercial paper matures 12 March 2024.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).


Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.