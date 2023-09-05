Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.09.2023
Kupfer-Projekt als M&A-Ziel Nummer 1!
WKN: 889290 | ISIN: US29364G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: ETY
Tradegate
04.09.23
09:31 Uhr
87,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,57 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ENTERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENTERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
85,5087,5022:09
86,0086,5021:59
ACCESSWIRE
05.09.2023 | 21:26
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Entergy Corporation: Always Ready: Entergy's Mobile Command Center

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Entergy Corporation

This year, if needed, our mobile command center is ready to assist in restoration efforts should a tropical system hit our area. The response vehicle can operate at or near the most impacted location a disaster area, with satellite-based communications equipment giving our operations personnel a link to the outside world when oftentimes such capabilities have been knocked offline.

View the video above to tour of the Entergy mobile command center.

The mobile command center has seen field testing earlier this year following tornadoes in Mississippi and severe weather in Texas. Now, with the peak of hurricane season upon us, this mobile information-gathering platform is standing by to travel to impact zones just as soon as the winds of a landfalling storm pass through and it's safe to begin supporting restoration efforts.

Stay informed:

Be sure to stay informed throughout the restoration process using the following resources:

  • Download our free Entergy app.
  • Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778.
  • Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and View Outage page.
  • Follow us on Twitter or Facebook.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/780738/always-ready-entergys-mobile-command-center

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
