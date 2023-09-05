Komptech Americas Becomes Viably

As a leading equipment supplier in the North American waste and recycling industry, Komptech Americas is changing its name to Viably to expand its product portfolio and solutions for customers.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Komptech Americas, the master distributor of Komptech industrial waste processing equipment in North America, announced today that it is rebranding as Viably effective September 5, 2023. This strategic move reflects the company's commitment to providing and supporting the most forward-thinking equipment solutions within the waste and recycling industry.

Viably logo

Viably will continue the company's longstanding and valued partnership with Komptech GmbH while expanding its product portfolio with new brands and cutting-edge technologies. The Viably product portfolio currently includes the Turbo Separator line of food waste depackagers and GypStream drywall recycling systems manufactured by Scott Equipment Company, Harp Renewables' line of biodigesters, and a lineup of MGL stacking conveyors.

"We are not just changing our name, we are revolutionizing the way we approach solving customer challenges in the waste and recycling industry," said Brandon Lapsys, President of Viably. "We understand that our customers' needs are evolving, and we are dedicated to providing comprehensive solutions to meet those needs. Viably enables us to offer our customers even more advanced technologies that support our current equipment portfolio and applications."

As Komptech Americas, the company has been at the forefront of the waste and recycling industry for over a decade. The new brand identity represents a new way of helping customers resolve their challenges and seize opportunities within crucial commercial waste streams, including Construction and Demolition Waste (C&D), Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), Single Stream Recycling, and Organic Waste.

Viably's focus is to go beyond selling machines and consider the unique requirements of various business types, from small and medium-sized businesses to enterprise-level organizations to municipalities and public sector facilities. With a consultative approach to solution development, Viably looks to blaze the trail to the future of commercial waste recycling.

"There is growing demand for solution providers in the waste and recycling industry to align with environmental responsibility," added Lapsys. "At Viably, we strive to help our customers expand their capabilities, optimize efficiency, increase throughput, and extract greater value from recyclable commodities across diverse waste streams. We believe in delivering what is possible to create better business and a better planet."

To learn more about Viably and its state-of-the-art portfolio of waste processing solutions, visit thinkviably.com.

