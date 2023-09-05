Kraken Robotics Inc.: Kraken Robotics Presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023

ST. JOHN'S, NL / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Kraken Robotics Inc. ("Kraken" or the "Company") (TSX-V:PNG)(OTCQB:KRKNF) announces that CEO Greg Reid will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023 on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 4:30PM PT / 7:30PM ET. Mr. Reid will host one-on-one investor meetings during the event. Investors can register for Mr. Reid's presentation at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48839

"In August, we reiterated our 2023 revenue guidance range of $66 million to $78 million (up 76% year-over-year at the range midpoint), and Adjusted EBITDA between $12 million to $17 million," said Kraken Robotics CEO Greg Reid. "Thus far in 2023, we have announced almost $40 million of contracts, our existing defense programs including the $50 million Canadian Navy program are progressing well, and the macro demand environment is strong. I look forward to meeting investors and telling Kraken Robotics' story at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023."

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: 4:30PM PT / 7:30PM ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48839

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Kraken Robotics and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver (BC).

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V:PNG)(OTCQB:KRKNF) is a marine technology company providing complex subsea sensors, batteries, and robotic systems. Our high-resolution 3D acoustic imaging solutions and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans - safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken Robotics is headquartered in Canada and has offices in North and South America and Europe. Kraken is ranked as a Top 100 marine technology company by Marine Technology Reporter.

