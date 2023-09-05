Phaxiam Therapeutics S.A.: PHAXIAM Therapeutics publishes its cash position and new financial calendar, and announces its participation at upcoming investor conferences

PHAXIAM Therapeutics publishes its cash position and new financial calendar, and announces its participation at upcoming investor conferences

Lyon (France) and Cambridge (MA, US), September5, 2023-10:05 p.m. CEST - PHAXIAM Therapeutics (Nasdaq & Euronext: PHXM) (the "Company"),today publishes its cash position as of June 30, 2023, and its financial calendar for the second half of 2023.

Cash position a s of June 30, 2023

As of June 30, 2023, PHAXIAM Therapeutics had cash and cash equivalents totaling €25.2 million (approximately $27.5 million).

New financial publication dates for the second half of 2023

Update on business and key financial data for 2 nd quarter and 1 st half 2023 : September 21, 2023 (after US market close), followed by a conference call and webcast on September 25, 2023 (2:30 pm CET/8:30 am ET).





: September 21, 2023 (after US market close), followed by a conference call and webcast on September 25, 2023 (2:30 pm CET/8:30 am ET). Update on business and key financial data for Q3 2023: November 14, 2023 (after US market close), followed by a conference call and webcast on November 15, 2023 (2:30 pm CET/8:30 am ET).





Upcoming investor conferences

To meet the Company's management at one of the conferences below, please contact the organizer or PHAXIAM Therapeutics directly).

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect

Event link

Dates: Monday, September 11 - Thursday September 14, 2023

Place: New York

Participants: Thibaut du Fayet (CEO), Eric Soyer (COO & CFO), Pascal Birman (CMO)





Portzamparc BPN Paribas Biotech & Health Seminar

Dates: Wednesday, October 4 - Thursday, October 5, 2023

Digital format with a presentation on Tuesday October 5 from 2:30 to 3:15 pm

Participants: Thibaut du Fayet, Eric Soyer





Investor Access Event

Event link

Dates: Monday, October 9 - Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Place: Paris

Participants: Thibaut du Fayet, Eric Soyer





About PHAXIAMTherapeutics

PHAXIAMisabiopharmaceuticalcompanydevelopinginnovativetreatmentsforresistantbacterialinfections,which are responsible for many serious infections. The company is building on an innovative approach based on theuse ofphages,naturalbacterial-killingviruses.PHAXIAMisdevelopingaportfolioofphagestargeting3ofthemost resistantanddangerousbacteria,whichtogetheraccountformorethantwo-thirdsofresistanthospital-acquired infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonasaeruginosa.

PHAXIAMislistedontheNasdaqCapitalMarketintheUnitedStates(ticker:PHXM)andontheEuronextregulated marketinParis(ISINcode:FR0011471135,ticker:PHXM).PHAXIAMispartoftheCACHealthcare,CACPharma

& Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotechindexes. For more information, please visit www.erytech.com

Contacts

PHAXIAM

Eric Soyer

COO & CFO

+33 4 78 74 44 38

investors@phaxiam.com (mailto:investors@erytech.com) NewCap

Mathilde Bohin / Louis-VictorDelouvrier

Investor Relations

ArthurRouillé

Media Relations

+33 1 44 71 94 94

phaxiam@newcap.eu (mailto:phaxiam@newcap.eu)

Attachment