Songwriters in Paradise Cabo Unveils Official 2023 Lineup; Limited Tickets Still Available

boutique, unique, and very exclusive music festival series and lifestyle brand

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Songwriters In Paradise is a boutique, unique, and very exclusive music festival series and lifestyle brand that showcases some of the world's most gifted singer-songwriters performing in some of the world's most awe-inspiring destinations. SIP famously keeps tickets for each event capped at under 200, creating an intimate experience for both the audience and performers.









Each of SIP's destination experiences features some of the world's most accomplished songwriters performing intimate "Bluebird Cafe" style acoustic shows each evening. This year's featured venues in Cabo San Lucas include Bahia Hotel & Sur Beach House.

SIP CABO offers beautiful sights, sounds, and flavors. The SIP shows are on the sand, the food is out of this world, the sun is always shining and the tequila is always flowing. SIP CABO is a perfect few days & nights in Mexico.

https://www.songwritersinparadise.com/cabo.

SIP CABO 2023 ARTIST LINEUP

Marc Broussard - An artist with a unique gift of channeling the spirits of classic R&B, rock and soul into contemporary terms.

David Ryan Harris - Atlanta-based singer-songwriter and frontman for touring supergroup "Scary Pockets" as well as long-time guitar player & backing vocalist for John Mayer

Patrick Davis - SIP Founder, Artist & Songwriter for Jimmy Buffett, Guy Clark, Jewel, Darius Rucker, Robert Randolph & many more.

Campbell/Jensen - Talented songwriter & multi-instrumentalist Ashely Campbell has been a part of the SIP crew for years now, but her brand new duo Campbell/Jenson, which includes her guitar-slinging beau Thor Jensen, will be making their SIP debut in Cabo 2023.

Chris Stills - Stills comes from a musical family that includes both a rock n' roll mother & father Stephen Stills and Véronique Sanson.

Gabe Dixon - Dixon has toured and recorded with the likes of Paul McCartney, Alison Krauss, and, most recently, Tedeschi Trucks Band. His style blends old-school soul grooves with effervescent pop hooks and addictive rock and roll energy. Avicii even featured his harmony vocals on the platinum smash "Hey Brother."

Paul McDonald - Paul McDonald's voice is immediately recognizable and impossible to ignore. Often compared to legends like Rod Stewart and Tom Petty, his songs are relatable and universal. The poetic story-driven narratives and deeply catchy hooks in his music are delivered by a raspy yet refined voice reminiscent of another era that demands to be heard right now.

Tyler Reeve - Reeve has become one of Nashville's most well-known songwriters thanks to his hits with Luke Combs, Eric Church, Brett Young & others. Tyler is best known for his massive hit "In Case You Didn't Know".

Lauren Jenkins - Americana Singer-Songwriter, Named 'Artist to Watch' by The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pandora, and more.

Leah Blevins - Kentucky native Leah Blevins comes from a long history of gospel singers so it is no surprise that Leah herself is now a successful artist touring the world with just her voice & guitar.

www.SongwritersInParadise.com

# # #





Contact Information

Emily Ginsberg

Publicity Contact

ginsberg@bighassle.com





SOURCE: Songwriters in Paradise

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780778/songwriters-in-paradise-cabo-unveils-official-2023-lineup-limited-tickets-still-available