WKN: 121221 | ISIN: US88224Q1076 | Ticker-Symbol: TCA
ACCESSWIRE
05.09.2023
Texas Capital Partnership With Texas Heavenly Homes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Texas Capital

Texas Capital's collaboration with Texas Heavenly Homes is helping to rekindle The Bottom District's glory in south Dallas. The 126-acre project is expected to produce 400 homes, assist with economic growth and a renewed community spirit. Hear more from Dick LeBlanc, CEO of Hanover Properties, here.

About Texas Capital

Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the firm is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. For more information, please visit www.texascapital.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Texas Capital on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Texas Capital
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/texas-capital
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Texas Capital

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/780811/texas-capital-partnership-with-texas-heavenly-homes

