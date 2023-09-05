Tidal Wave Auto Spa Ranks No. 2,532 on 2023 Inc. 5000, No. 35 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Consumer Services Companies

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Makes Inc. 5000 for Fourth Consecutive Year

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / For the fourth consecutive year, Tidal Wave Auto Spa, an industry-leading conveyor car wash company, has made the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.









This year, Tidal Wave Auto Spa ranked No. 2,532 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, with three-year revenue growth of 215%. Of the 2023 Consumer Services industry honorees, Tidal Wave ranked No. 35 of 235 total honorees. In the company's home state of Georgia, they ranked No. 116 of 223 Georgia honorees across all industries.

"We are immensely proud to make the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year," said Tidal Wave founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "This achievement would not be possible without our dedicated team that has been essential to our success during a sustained period of growth and expansion for our company. Our highest priority is our customers, and our team works diligently to provide every customer with an exceptional car wash experience at every Tidal Wave location. I'm incredibly grateful for our amazing customers that make our success possible and beyond proud of our dedicated team for continuously striving to exceed expectations."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is currently the fifth-ranked conveyor car wash company in the country, with 183 locations across the South, Northeast and Midwestern United States. As of September 1st, the company has opened 47 brand-new locations and added two new states to their footprint in 2023. Later this fall, the company will officially reach 200 locations nationwide.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 - with the fast growth that requires - is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 183 locations spanning 23 states. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

