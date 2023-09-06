CleanMade Shares Expert Tips for Safeguarding a Property and Keeping Pests at Bay

Through informed, preventive measures, individuals can create a pest-resistant haven that prioritises well-being and harmony with nature.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / CleanMade, a leading name in pest control Melbourne-wide, is sharing expert insights on safeguarding properties and maintaining a pest-free environment. Offering essential guidance to homeowners seeking effective ways to ward off pests, the company emphasises the significance of adopting preventive measures for a long-term solution.

According to CleanMade, home pest control hinges on comprehending the pest's behaviours, habitat and sources of sustenance and therefore, a proactive approach makes properties unappealing to pests from the outset. By addressing the root causes that attract pests, homeowners can reduce the likelihood of infestations and create a healthier living environment for all.

One of the most common nuisances, cockroaches, can be managed through simple yet strategic steps, says CleanMade. As cockroaches require a water source to thrive, homeowners should eliminate any standing water, including in showers and dishes. Sealing cracks and crevices prevents their entry, while proper food disposal and secure bin lids restrict their access to sustenance.

House flies, notorious for their presence and annoyance, can be deterred by maintaining intact screens and seals on windows and doors. Proper compost management and covering food indoors and outdoors limit fly breeding sites and prevent contamination of living spaces, explains CleanMade.

CleanMade says termites thrive in damp environments and can be countered by addressing leaks, ensuring proper drainage and removing potential termite food sources like wood mulch and firewood stored near the property. With a regular pest inspection, Melbourne homeowners can catch termite issues early, saving extensive damage and costly repairs.

Rodent infestations, a common concern during colder months, require vigilance and swift action. CleanMade advises homeowners to regularly check for signs of rodents, seal off potential entry points and eliminate sources of food and shelter. Using traps and baits strategically can aid in rodent control and in persistent cases, seeking the assistance of CleanMade's pest control professionals is advised.

CleanMade emphasises that proactive measures are key to preventing infestations. Homeowners are encouraged to take immediate action upon detecting potential pest problems to ensure effective management.

For those seeking the best pest control Melbourne-wide, CleanMade offers actionable insights that empower homeowners to safeguard their properties and keep pests at bay.

