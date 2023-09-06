Noble Corporation plc: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc ("Noble") (CSE: NOBLE, NYSE: NE) today announces that the persons listed below (the "PDMRs") have conducted transactions in the A ordinary shares of Noble each with a nominal value of USD 0.00001.
Further details are set out in the notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulation") as amended.
Notification and public disclosure in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Public disclosure of transactions made by Caroline Marie Alting
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Caroline Marie Alting
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/Status
Senior Vice President Operational Excellence
b)
Initial Notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer
a)
Name
Noble Corporation plc
b)
LEI
549300I3HBUNXO0OG954
4A
Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type
a)
Description of the financial
Identification code
Shares (in the form of share entitlements representing shares)
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD 0
5,671
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-09-01
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
4B
Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type
a)
Description of the financial
Shares (in the form of share entitlements representing shares)
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $52.01 (DKK 371.5)
1,137
USD $51.87 (DKK 370.5)
48
USD $51.94 (DKK 371.0)
1,953
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-09-05
f)
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE
About Noble Corporation plc
Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. For further information visit www.noblecorp.com or email investors@noblecorp.com.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute or contain any invitation, solicitation, recommendation, offer or advice to any person to subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of Noble.
