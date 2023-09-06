Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2023) - Archer Review, a leading provider of test preparation resources for nurses, nursing students, nurse practitioners, and physicians, has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as the 85th fastest-growing company in the USA for 2023. This marks the second consecutive year that the company has earned a spot on the prestigious list, showcasing its rapid growth and commitment to excellence in the education industry.

Archer Review, 85th Fastest Growing Company in the USA

The Inc. 5000 list, produced annually by Inc. Magazine, ranks the fastest-growing private companies in the United States based on their percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. The list has become a hallmark of entrepreneurial success, with companies such as Microsoft, Dell, and LinkedIn gaining early exposure as members of the Inc. 5000. To be eligible for the list, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent, with minimum revenue requirements for the starting and ending years of the three years.

With a net promoter score reflecting high customer satisfaction and a 4.9-star online rating, Archer Review is a market leader in its field. The company's growth rate of 5,378% over the past three years further underscores its position as a frontrunner in the test preparation industry.

Dr. Karthik Koduru, CEO of Archer Review, commented on the achievement, saying, "Being recognized by Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row is a testament to our team's dedication and the trust our customers place in our innovative products." He added, "Our focus has always been on providing top-notch test preparation resources, and this recognition further motivates us to continue delivering the best for our users."

Archer Review's approach to NCLEX test preparation has changed the industry by introducing a unique blend of high-quality content, affordability, and user-friendly platforms. Nurse educators and board-certified physicians create and conduct their courses, ensuring that learners receive the most up-to-date and relevant information. Additionally, the company offers a range of other products, including USMLE exam preparation, nurse practitioner courses, live webinars, and on-demand lectures. These resources are designed to cater to medical students, residents, and physicians, ensuring comprehensive coverage of essential topics.

About Archer Review

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Archer Review offers comprehensive test preparation resources for medical professionals, including nurses, nursing students, nurse practitioners, and physicians. With a focus on quality, affordability, and innovation, Archer Review has established itself as a trusted name in the education sector. The company's offerings include practice tests, private tutoring, live classes, on-demand lectures, and more.

Archer Review Contact Information:

Name: Dr. Karthik Koduru

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/archerreview

Website: https://archerreview.com/

Email: karthik@archerreview.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178981