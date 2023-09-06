



TOKYO, Sept 6, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Overview of the full-digital substation systemsThe current protection and control system were configured to require one metal cable for each piece of information to be delivered in the substation premises, making it difficult to achieve duplexing. The full-digital substation system that will be introduced in the future will utilize fibre optic technologies to enable a single optical cable to transmit many pieces of information from network equipment to on-site units, and make duplexing easy. JR East and Hitachi jointly examined the system configuration and operation methods of the substation and conducted field tests(1). We have decided to introduce the system into the operating facilities as we are ready to put it into practical use.Features of the full-digital substation systems1. Stable supply of electricity through digitalization of substationsWe have achieved complete dual configuration of transmission lines and of protection and control functions in substations. Therefore, even if a failure occurs in one equipment within the substation premises, the other equipment can continue to operate, providing a more stable supply of electricity than before.2. Saving space and improving efficiency of constructionBy consolidating and downsizing the monitoring control panel and the protective relay panel into an integrated unit (developed by Hitachi), we have significantly reduced the number of panels. In addition, by adopting fibre optic technologies that does not require a large number of control cables from the network equipment to the on-site units, the number of control cables was reduced by approximately 90%. As a result, space saving and improving efficiency of construction are realized.3. Adopting international standardsBy adopting the international standard IEC61850*2 to this system, JR East will reduce the risks of introducing new system and ensure business continuity. This is the first introduction of a digital substation system based on IEC61850 by a domestic railway company.Commencement of useIt is scheduled to be installed at the Koiwa AC substation from fiscal 2025 onward. We plan to gradually install equipment from fiscal 2024, start using 22,000 volt equipment in fiscal 2025, remove old 22,000 volt equipment and install 66,000 volt equipment in fiscal 2026, and start using 66,000 volt equipment in fiscal 2027.(1) Field tests: Test equipment was installed at the substation of JR East, and communication status was confirmed under the actual environment.(2) An international standard developed by the technical expert committee of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), and international standardisation organisation that develops international standards in the field of electrical and electronic technology. It specifies the communication networks and systems required for power utility automation.