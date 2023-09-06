Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim launches global Innovation Hub to accelerate sustainable building



Showcasing Holcim's innovative and sustainable building solutions to scale up low-carbon, circular and energy-efficient building

Co-creation spaces to host start-ups and think tanks to accelerate impact

Based in Holcim's industry-leading R&D center at forefront of building materials science and low-carbon formulation Holcim announces the opening of its Innovation Hub to showcase its sustainable building solutions and serve as a co-creation lab to accelerate low-carbon, circular and energy-efficient building worldwide. Spread across three floors, the Hub offers working spaces to host start-ups and think tanks to accelerate innovation together. It will also serve as an urban dialogue platform to explore the future of sustainable cities and their construction via interactive exhibits and events.



Nollaig Forrest, Chief Sustainability Officer, Holcim: "It's a very exciting time for the building sector, with so much momentum in innovation to advance sustainable solutions. At Holcim we want to partner with the best and brightest innovators to accelerate the transition to low carbon, circular and energy-efficient building. Our Innovation Hub, within our global R&D center, is designed to host partners from start-ups to architects to explore new solutions together." Miljan Gutovic, Region Head Europe, Holcim: "Holcim's Global Innovation Hub is at the core of our decarbonization journey. Our R&D teams here are focused on driving low carbon formulation to scale up solutions like ECOPact, the world's broadest range of low carbon concrete, all the way to ECOCycle, our circular technology platform recycling concrete into new materials to build cities from cities. Our Innovation hub is a great platform to put our expertise to work with our partners to scale up our impact."



The Innovation Hub is located in Holcim's Global R&D center in Lyon, France, where more than 200 researchers are dedicated to developing sustainable building solutions. Holcim's experts cut across all fields of building, from masons and engineers, to material scientists and experts in artificial intelligence. The center is focused on leading research, from low-carbon formulation and circular construction all the way to green retrofitting for energy-efficient buildings in use. The immersive showroom showcases how Holcim is decarbonizing building across its lifecycle, featuring: Low-carbon materials like ECOPact® concrete and ECOPlanet® cement;

Roofing and insulation systems that drive energy efficiency, from Elevate boards to Airium®;

Circular construction solutions, such as Holcim's proprietary ECOCycle® circular technology platform to recycle construction demolition materials into new building solutions. Through an annual program of events featuring start-ups, think tanks and working groups, Holcim's Innovation Hub will foster forward-looking exchanges with key stakeholders across the construction value chain to accelerate the shift to sustainable building.



The Holcim Innovation Hub opened on 6 September 2023; professionals from the construction industry can visit it upon request.



Contact: innovationhub@holcim.com About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 29.2 billion in 2022. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com , and by following us on LinkedIn . Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future. Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website ( www.holcim.com ) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.



