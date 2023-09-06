Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Holcim announces the opening of its Innovation Hub to showcase its sustainable building solutions and serve as a co-creation lab to accelerate low-carbon, circular and energy-efficient building worldwide. Spread across three floors, the Hub offers working spaces to host start-ups and think tanks to accelerate innovation together. It will also serve as an urban dialogue platform to explore the future of sustainable cities and their construction via interactive exhibits and events.
Miljan Gutovic, Region Head Europe, Holcim: "Holcim's Global Innovation Hub is at the core of our decarbonization journey. Our R&D teams here are focused on driving low carbon formulation to scale up solutions like ECOPact, the world's broadest range of low carbon concrete, all the way to ECOCycle, our circular technology platform recycling concrete into new materials to build cities from cities. Our Innovation hub is a great platform to put our expertise to work with our partners to scale up our impact."
The immersive showroom showcases how Holcim is decarbonizing building across its lifecycle, featuring:
Through an annual program of events featuring start-ups, think tanks and working groups, Holcim's Innovation Hub will foster forward-looking exchanges with key stakeholders across the construction value chain to accelerate the shift to sustainable building.
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.
Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future.
Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
1719607 06.09.2023 CET/CEST