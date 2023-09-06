Anzeige
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Sept 6

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) The Company announces that on 05 September 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:05 September 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:163,632
Lowest price paid per share:£ 59.5000
Highest price paid per share:£ 60.9400
Average price paid per share:£ 60.5271


The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 167,075,296 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4859L_1-2023-9-5.pdf

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 163,632 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 05 September 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

81,300

51,800

21,446

9,086

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 60.9400

£ 60.9000

£ 60.8800

£ 60.9000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 59.5200

£ 59.5000

£ 59.6200

£ 59.5400

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 60.5206

£ 60.5618

£ 60.4654

£ 60.5329

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/780952/intercontinental-hotels-group-plc-announces-transaction-in-own-shares--sept-6

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
