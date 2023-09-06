InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Sept 6

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) The Company announces that on 05 September 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.



Date of purchase: 05 September 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 163,632 Lowest price paid per share: £ 59.5000 Highest price paid per share: £ 60.9400 Average price paid per share: £ 60.5271



The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.



Following the above transaction, the Company has 167,075,296 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).



A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.



http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4859L_1-2023-9-5.pdf



Enquiries to:



InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:



Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)



Schedule of Purchases



Shares purchased: 163,632 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)



Date of purchases: 05 September 2023



Investment firm: GSI



Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 81,300 51,800 21,446 9,086 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 60.9400 £ 60.9000 £ 60.8800 £ 60.9000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 59.5200 £ 59.5000 £ 59.6200 £ 59.5400 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 60.5206 £ 60.5618 £ 60.4654 £ 60.5329

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780952/intercontinental-hotels-group-plc-announces-transaction-in-own-shares--sept-6