Mittwoch, 06.09.2023
06.09.2023 | 08:06
Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 06

Fidelity Asian Values PLC ("the Company")

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its annual results for the financial year ended 31 July 2023 will commence on 6 September 2023 and is anticipated to end no sooner than 6 October 2023.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

Nira Mistry

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

07778 354 517

6 September 2023


