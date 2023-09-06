Marula Mining Plc - Issue of Equity, Director/PDMR Dealing

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 06

Marula Mining PLC

("Marula'' or the "Company")

6 September 2023

Issue of Equity, Director/PDMR Dealing

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU), an African focused mining and development company, announces the issue of 1,150,000 new ordinary shares at a price of 2 pence per new ordinary share to Richard Lloyd, a Director of the Company, in lieu of £23,000 of unpaid director salary ("Director Fee Shares").

Issue of shares to Director

The Company has issued in aggregate 1,150,000 new ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 2 pence per share (the "Director Fee Shares") to Richard Lloyd in lieu of unpaid fees in 2021 when the Company operated as All Star Minerals plc. The Director Fee Shares were agreed by the Company's Remuneration Committee to be issued at the equity raising price completed in October 2022.

Director Current shareholding Director Fee Shares Resultant shareholding % of enlarged issued share capital on Admission Richard Lloyd 1,835,000 1,150,000 2,985,000 2.10%

Related Party Transaction

The issue of Director Fee Shares to Richard Lloyd constitutes a related party transaction under Rule 4.6 of the AQSE Growth Market Apex Rulebook (the "Transaction"). The Directors of the Company independent of the Transaction confirm that, having exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence, the Transaction is fair and reasonable insofar as the shareholders of Marula are concerned.

Admission

Application has been made for the Director Fee Shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market on or around 11 September 2023 ("Admission") and will rank pari passu with the ordinary shares of the Company in issue.

Total voting rights

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 141,966,124 ordinary shares of 0.01p each, with each share carrying the right to one vote, therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 141,966,124. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of Marula are responsible for the contents of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK Market Abuse Regulation.

About Marula Mining

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU) is an African focused battery metals investment and exploration company and has interests in several high value mine projects in Africa; Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum Mine in South Africa, Nkombwa Hill Project in Zambia and Kinusi Copper Mine, Bagamoyo Graphite Project and Nyorinyori Graphite Project in Tanzania. As we advance operations at these battery metals focused projects, Marula will continue to build and expand its interests in other high-quality projects in Africa.

Marula's strategy is to identify and invest in advanced and high-value mining projects throughout East, Central and Southern Africa that the Directors believe would deliver returns for its shareholders. The Board and management team aims to establish Marula as a socially and environmentally responsible, sustainable, and profitable producer of critical metals and commodities that are of increasingly strategic importance to modern technologies and the global economy.

Marula's shares are traded on the AQUIS Stock Exchange (AQSE), Marula is exploring opportunities to admit its shares to trading on AIM, the market operated by the London Stock Exchange Group plc, Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange and South Africa's Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

For enquiries contact:

Marula Mining PLC Jason Brewer, Chief Executive Officer Faith Kinyanjui Mumbi Investor Relations Email: jason@marulamining.com Email: info@marulamining.com AQSE Corporate Adviser Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Broker Peterhouse Capital Limited,

Charles Goodfellow / Duncan Vasey +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Financial PR and IR BlytheRay Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren +44 (0)20 7138 3204