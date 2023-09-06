Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
WKN: 871004 | ISIN: FI0009005961
PR Newswire
06.09.2023
Stora Enso Oyj: Stora Enso's Shareholders' Nomination Board composition

HELSINKI, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stora Enso Shareholders' Nomination Board has been established to exist until otherwise decided. The Shareholders' Nomination Board annually prepares proposals for Stora Enso Oyj's Annual General Meeting concerning the election and remuneration of members of the Stora Enso Board of Directors and Board committees, as well as the appointments of the Chair and the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors. The Shareholders' Nomination Board consists of the Chair of Stora Enso's Board of Directors, the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors and two members appointed by the two largest shareholders (one each) as of 31 August each year.

Stora Enso's two largest shareholders on 31 August 2023 were Solidium Oy and FAM AB.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board has been appointed and consists of the following members: Kari Jordan (Chair of Stora Enso's Board of Directors), Håkan Buskhe (Vice Chair of Stora Enso's Board of Directors), Jouko Karvinen (Chair of the Board of Directors of Solidium Oy), and Marcus Wallenberg (Chair of the Board of Directors of FAM AB).

The Shareholders' Nomination Board has elected Marcus Wallenberg as its Chair.

For further information, please contact:
Carl Norell
SVP Corporate Communications
tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 21,000 employees and our sales in 2022 were EUR 11.7 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs and Ordinary Shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF).?storaenso.com/investors

STORA ENSO OYJ

