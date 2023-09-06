Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.09.2023
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
06.09.23
08:02 Uhr
1,140 Euro
-0,012
-1,04 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1341,16209:42
Dow Jones News
06.09.2023 | 08:31
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 
06-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
Cairn Homes Plc 
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[X] Other (please specify)iii: Transfer out of Temporary Proxy Voting Shares 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
                        City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
Name: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. 
                        Minneapolis, USA 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 01/09/2023 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 05/09/2023 
 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
6% 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial   Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments      in % (9.A +  voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +   9.B)      issuervii 
                               9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   5.457%          0.000%         5.457%     669,910,821 
reached 
Position of previous notification 6.999%          0.000%         6.999% 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
            Number of voting rightsix    % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if     Direct       Indirect   Direct            Indirect 
possible) 
 
IE00BWY4ZF18      0         36,559,506  0.000%            5.457% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL A       36,559,506            5.457% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial    Expiration Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights 
instrument        datex   Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL B.1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/  Physical or cash                     % of voting 
instrument       datex    Conversion settlementxii     Number of voting rights      rights 
                  Period xi 
 
 
 
                        SUBTOTAL B.2 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
            % of voting rights if it   % of voting rights through financial   Total of both if it equals 
Namexv         equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher  or is higher than the 
            notifiable threshold     than the notifiable threshold      notifiable threshold 
Ameriprise Financial, %              %                    % 
Inc. 
Columbia Threadneedle 
Investments UK     %              %                    % 
International Limited 
Columbia Threadneedle %              %                    % 
(Europe) Limited 
Columbia Threadneedle %              %                    % 
AM (Holdings) Plc 
Columbia Threadneedle 
Group (Holdings)    %              %                    % 
Limited 
Columbia Threadneedle 
Group (Management)   %              %                    % 
Limited 
Columbia Threadneedle %              %                    % 
Holdings Limited 
Columbia Threadneedle 5.457%            %                    5.457% 
Management Limited 
 
11. 
 
12. Additional informationxvi: 
The chain of control set out in Section 10 of this form represents the controlled entities within the Ameriprise 
Financial, Inc. group. 
For clarity: The entities within the chain of control of which Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited is the ultimate 
subsidiary hold 5.457% of the voting rights in the issuer.

Done at Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Ltd, Holbrook House, Station Road, Swindon SN1 1HH on 5th September 2023.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  269421 
EQS News ID:  1719535 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1719535&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
