Mittwoch, 06.09.2023

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
06.09.23
08:02 Uhr
1,140 Euro
-0,012
-1,04 %
06.09.2023 | 08:31
129 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
6 September 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 5 September 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.162     GBP0.989 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.144     GBP0.984 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.153836    GBP0.985991

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 669,821,350 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3146       1.162         XDUB      09:25:07      00066865003TRLO0 
111       1.156         XDUB      10:12:37      00066866327TRLO0 
600       1.156         XDUB      10:12:37      00066866328TRLO0 
1547       1.156         XDUB      10:12:37      00066866329TRLO0 
2253       1.154         XDUB      10:38:57      00066866851TRLO0 
2858       1.144         XDUB      11:31:37      00066868187TRLO0 
1119       1.156         XDUB      13:18:07      00066870441TRLO0 
266       1.156         XDUB      13:18:07      00066870442TRLO0 
1119       1.156         XDUB      13:18:07      00066870443TRLO0 
1119       1.156         XDUB      13:18:27      00066870446TRLO0 
348       1.156         XDUB      13:18:27      00066870447TRLO0 
1119       1.156         XDUB      13:22:27      00066870541TRLO0 
1119       1.156         XDUB      13:34:12      00066870932TRLO0 
1500       1.156         XDUB      15:05:10      00066873442TRLO0 
367       1.156         XDUB      15:05:10      00066873443TRLO0 
1521       1.152         XDUB      15:15:51      00066873738TRLO0 
2815       1.152         XDUB      15:15:51      00066873739TRLO0 
3217       1.150         XDUB      15:34:16      00066874278TRLO0 
325       1.152         XDUB      16:12:40      00066875898TRLO0 
1147       1.154         XDUB      16:13:38      00066875918TRLO0 
2384       1.154         XDUB      16:13:38      00066875919TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1942       98.90         XLON      09:57:34      00066865932TRLO0 
479       98.90         XLON      10:15:18      00066866379TRLO0 
144       98.90         XLON      10:30:33      00066866742TRLO0 
1154       98.90         XLON      10:38:57      00066866852TRLO0 
1137       98.90         XLON      10:46:18      00066867041TRLO0 
3041       98.60         XLON      15:06:51      00066873523TRLO0 
1422       98.60         XLON      15:06:51      00066873524TRLO0 
20        98.60         XLON      15:06:51      00066873525TRLO0 
778       98.60         XLON      15:06:51      00066873526TRLO0 
182       98.60         XLON      15:06:51      00066873527TRLO0 
962       98.40         XLON      15:15:54      00066873741TRLO0 
1520       98.40         XLON      15:15:54      00066873742TRLO0 
2567       98.40         XLON      15:57:54      00066875185TRLO0 
2756       98.50         XLON      16:12:40      00066875897TRLO0 
264       98.50         XLON      16:17:40      00066876083TRLO0 
1632       98.50         XLON      16:17:40      00066876084TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  269418 
EQS News ID:  1719507 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1719507&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
