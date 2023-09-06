

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group Plc (ASHM.L), an asset manager focused on emerging markets, reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2023 profit before tax fell 6 percent to 111.8 million pounds from last year's 118.4 million pounds.



The results reflected lower, unrealised mark-to-market seed capital losses and higher interest on cash balances.



Earnings per share of 12.2 pence was 4 percent lower than the prior year's 12.6 pence,



Adjusted EBITDA declined 35 percent to 106.2 million pounds from 164.3 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 54 percent for the year, down from 64 percent a year ago.



Net revenue declined to 196.4 million pounds from 262.5 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted net revenue was 195.4 million pounds, 24 percent lower than last year.



The opening Assets under management or AuM was 23 percent below prior year average AuM level. AuM declined 13 percent over the year to $55.9 billion.



Further, the Board has recommended an unchanged final ordinary dividend at 12.1 pence per share, to give total dividends per share of 16.9 pence.



Looking ahead, Mark Coombs, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Ashmore remains highly profitable, is delivering outperformance for clients and has a scalable operating platform, which means it is well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing recovery in Emerging Markets.'



