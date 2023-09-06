

SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - WH Smith Plc (SMWH.L), in its pre-close update, said it expects the outcome for the year ended 31 August 2023 to be in line with the upgraded expectations which followed the third quarter trading update on 31 May 2023.



Group revenue was up 28% for the year versus 2022, driven by Travel which was up 42%. The shape of the sales performance in the year reflects the much stronger passenger numbers in the second half of 2022 financial year compared to the first half of 2022, which included the impact from the Omicron variant, the company said.



In the financial year ending 31 August 2024, the company anticipates opening over 15 new stores in the UK. It also expects opening over 40 new stores in North America and 25 new stores in the Rest of the World.



Including UK Travel business, the company therefore anticipates opening over 80 new stores across all Travel businesses in the financial year ending August 2024.



