Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2023) - Freename AG has recently closed its seed round of $2.5M, led by Sparkle Ventures with participation from Blockchain Founders Fund, Golden Record Ventures, Abalone Asset Management and His Highness Sheikh Mayed Al Qasimi. This round will fuel Freename growth and accelerate the development of its platforms

Since 2022, the company has been providing top level domains (TLDs) and second level domains (SLDs) on multiple blockchains. Web3 domains represent a digital identity and can be used for various functions such as sending and receiving crypto payments, sending web2 and web3 emails, browsing traditional websites as well as building decentralized ones.

The company issued more than 5,000 Web3 TLDs and is working in the direction of interoperability to converge the Web3 world with Web2 and make the user experience as seamless as possible.

According to Julien Pageaud, Founder and Managing Partner at Sparkle Ventures, "Freename aligns both vision and workforce to provide the foundations of multi-chain domain name infrastructure offering the needed by-design continuity in the blockchain-based internet connectivity."

Davide, CEO and co-founder of Freename, emphasizes that, "Freename's goal is to redefine the Web3 Domain Naming System. Our team and community are growing, driven by the passion to change the market by making Web3 domains increasingly user-friendly and compatible with the traditional Internet. The closing of this seed round represents an important pillar for the company's growth."

Freename is the leading Web3 TLDs and Domains platform where users can register and mint their own Web3 Top Level Domains (TLDs) and Second Level Domains (SLDs). Everyone can also get Royalties and become a Registrar. Furthermore, on Freename, users can trademark their Web3 TLDs and Domains to protect their own Web3 Identity worldwide.

Sparkle Ventures is a VC fund manager investing in early-stage cutting-edge technologies developed by top-tier founders organizing the new web usages. Sparkle Ventures, acting as a highly strategic investment manager in conjunction with Animoca Brands, has been recognized for supporting middleware and infrastructure catalysts globally. Sparkle Ventures actively supports its portfolio companies in building up a dominant position by leveraging its technical expertises and its global network through various industries.

