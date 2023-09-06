

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halfords Group plc (HFD.L), on Wednesday, issued trading update for the 20 weeks to 18 August 2023 and reported strong market share gains across the Group with 7.8% Group LFL revenue growth performance.



Group total revenue was up 14.1% driven by needs-based categories, with Autocentres revenue growth of 34.6% and Retail revenue growth of 3.7%.



Strong Services and B2B performance accounted for 48% of Group revenue and 29% respectively, with B2B winning a significant nationwide contract with Yodel.



The company also stated that trading year to date is in line with expectations with services remaining robust but discretionary markets softer.



Further, the company expects full-year PBT to be between £48 million and £58 million.



As communicated at its FY results in June, the company expects its H1 underlying profit to be significantly below last year due to changes in the valuation of foreign exchange contracts that are not hedge accounted, and the fact that a greater proportion of its targeted £30 million cost savings will be delivered in the second half, helping to offset material cost inflation present throughout FY24.



H2 profit is expected to be significantly ahead of last year, with Autocentres making up a higher proportion of Group PBT alongside increased cost and efficiency savings versus FY23.



