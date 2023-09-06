The History of Parliament Trust unveils new publication at Palace of Westminster

Ora, Inc., the world's leading Clinical Research Organisation (CRO) for ophthalmology pharmaceutical and device development, announced today its inclusion in the NHS 75: Celebrating 75 Years of the National Health Service (NHS) book, launching today at the Palace of Westminster.

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the NHS, a beautifully presented hardback book has been produced in partnership by the History of Parliament Trust and publisher St James's House. Researched and written by a select team of academics and industry experts, this fully illustrated publication explores the origins, history and impact of the NHS and the people and policies that helped to evolve this service over time.

"It's an honour to be a part of this milestone event for the NHS," said Stuart Abelson, CEO, Ora, Inc. "The National Health Service has delivered and innovated world leading healthcare throughout England for 75 years. Ora is passionate about supporting innovation in eyecare by delivering the highest quality clinical research programs through a people-first approach and cutting-edge processes and technology like the Ora EyeCup. Together, these accelerate the development and approval of new drugs and devices for patients suffering from vision related illness. We are also deeply committed to greater access to clinical research as a care option and support the National Health Service and their mission to provide outstanding healthcare for the people of England."

Founded in 1948, the NHS was the first universal health system able to successfully evolve and adapt to meet the needs of new generations. Today this service sees over a million people daily in England.

Richard Freed, founder of St James's House, said: "We are delighted to be launching this fantastic book heralding all that is great about the National Health Service. The 75th anniversary offers the perfect opportunity to reflect on the past, present, and future of the NHS."

