Greenbrook announces key promotions and a significant expansion of its senior team

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbrook, the specialist communications advisor to the investment industry, with particular expertise in private equity, hedge funds, debt, and special situations, is pleased to announce key promotions, the appointment of two new Directors and the expansion of its junior team.

The firm congratulates Tashi Lassalle on being promoted to Partner only 12 months after joining Greenbrook. Tashi, renowned for her leadership roles at Actis, Lloyd's of London and the Church of England, brings rich experience to her new partnership role. She will continue spearheading talent management efforts within the organisation alongside her client commitments. Bella Lahdo, who joined the firm in 2021, has also been promoted to Consultant.



Greenbrook is also pleased to welcome Alan Tovey and Ksenia Galouchko as new Directors. Alan spent 14 years as a senior journalist at Telegraph Media Group, holding roles including City News Editor and Industry Editor on the Sunday and Daily Telegraph titles. Ksenia joins from Bloomberg News, where she held editorial positions, overseeing a team of journalists responsible for European and US stocks coverage and ECM reporting. Ksenia was also a regular commentator on Bloomberg TV.

Andrew Honnor, Managing Partner of Greenbrook, commented: "This news marks a significant expansion of our advisory capacity as a firm. There continues to be a very strong demand for our services. These promotions and notable hires will significantly enhance the service we can deliver to clients."

Also joining the team are Christina Tang, who joins Greenbrook as a Consultant from Brunswick, and Ysabel Chen, Harriet Groves and Emelia Rice, who arrive as new Associates.

Christina has advised clients in Beijing, China, on critical issues spanning regulatory concerns, corporate reputation, crisis management and public affairs.

Ysabel, Harriet and Emelia are recent graduates from leading international universities, bringing a fresh perspective to the Associate team.

